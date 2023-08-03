MADISON, Wis. — Even with a blitzing linebacker bearing down on him, Tanner Mordecai can keep his cool.
That’s part of the reason Wisconsin expects to field an explosive offensive attack this season.
Mordecai joins the new-look Badgers this season after starting the past two at SMU. He will provide new offensive coordinator Phil Longo the conduit through which his Air-Raid style offense can succeed, and give new head coach Luke Fickell a proven leader on the field.
Recommended for you
And those coaches sold Mordecai on a perfect opportunity at a program best known as Running Back U — where the ground-and-pound offense has been a staple for as long as most can remember.
“It’s a combination of Coach Fickell being a super successful, winning coach,” Mordecai said. “I think that’s what he is, a winner. Paired with Coach Longo being such a successful offensive mind, I think he’s at the top of the game of offensive minds. And then to play at a place in the Big Ten like Wisconsin and be in a place like Madison with such rich culture and great football community, I think it was a number of those things combined together that was an opportunity I didn’t want to pass up.”
The Badgers rushed for 2,337 yards last season and threw for 2,390.
Mordecai, a redshirt senior who began his career at Oklahoma, was 288-for-444 passing for 3,524 yards with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while starting all 12 games at SMU last season. He completed 308 of 454 passes for 3,628 yards with a program-record 39 touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 218-pound native of Waco, Texas, left SMU with the program record for passing touchdowns (72) and is third all-time in yards (7,152).
“We just said walking down here, this isn’t his first rodeo. He’s been through this countless times now,” Longo said.
Longo has a blueprint for how to handle Mordecai, too.
He sees flashes of former North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, who played under Longo for three seasons, completing 63.8% of his passes for 10,283 yards with 92 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
“The reason I say that is because he’s just even-keeled all the time, and he’s very poised. And that was a strength of Sam’s and I think it’s the same strength that Tanner has,” Longo said. “He’s not very flappable. He’s not going to be erratic because of pressure. His blood pressure doesn’t go up much.
“Because he’s so mature, he handles things the way we really want our quarterback to handle it, with a little bit of poise. He’s going to think about what the right answer is and try to go execute it. I don’t think there’s a stress level issue with him, which you never want with your quarterback. That’s the thing that impresses me most, because it’s not easy to do at that position. And I think that will bode well for us this season.”
He has stood out as a leader among his teammates, too.
“I think as a starting QB you definitely have to insert yourself and he’s done a great job,” offensive lineman Riley Mahlman said. “He’s close with a ton of the O-linemen and just the offensive guys in general. He’s definitely made his voice heard. He’s definitely vocal out there and I think a bunch of our guys trust and respect him to lead us out there.”
There will be a vastly improved group of receivers for Mordecai to target, too.
Chimere Dike led the team with 47 receptions for 689 yards and six touchdowns. Skyler Bell had 30 catches for 444 yards and five TDs, and Keontez Lewis had 20 receptions for 313 yards and three scores.
No other player on the team had more than 152 yards.
Wisconsin brought in transfers Bryson Green (Oklahoma State), C.J. Williams (USC) and Will Pauling (Cincinnati) to help solidify the group.
Green is the most veteran of the newcomers, catching 36 passes for 584 yards and five TDs last season for Oklahoma State.
“We have a great receiving group,” Mordecai said. “The guys that have been here have done really well and with the additions from the transfer portal, I think our coaches really utilized the transfer portal successfully and we have a great group of guys. I’m fired up to get into camp with them.”