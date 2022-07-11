Here is a capsule look at tonight’s area regional softball final, with statistics taken from Bound on Sunday:
CLASS 2A REGION 8
CASCADE (19-11) at No. 7 WILTON (25-6)
Site — Wilton High School
Time — 7 p.m.
How they got here — Cascade routed MFL/Mar-Mac, 10-0, in the regional quarterfinals before beating Clayton Ridge, 9-0, in the semifinals; Wilton beat Bellevue, 13-3, in the quarterfinals before defeating Dyersville Beckman, 12-3, in the semifinals
Cascade offensive leaders — Devin Simon (.500, 46 hits, 46 runs, 5 doubles, 8 triples, 8 home runs, 31 RBIs, 39 stolen bases); Claudia Noonan (.378, 37 hits, 30 runs, 1 double, 1 triple, 17 RBIs, 22 stolen bases); Alyssa Lux (.333, 12 hits, 11 runs, 1 triple, 1 home run, 9 RBIs); Addison Frake (.288, 23 hits, 16 runs, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 13 RBIs); Taryn Hoffman (.284, 21 hits, 7 runs, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 12 RBIs); Brianna Koppes (.253, 19 hits, 15 runs, 1 triple, 1 home run, 12 RBIs)
Cascade pitching leaders — Kate Green (9-10, 1 save, 2.75 ERA, 122 1/3 innings, 85 strikeouts, 17 walks); Brianna Carroll (7-0, 3.97 ERA, 54 2/3 innings, 21 strikeouts, 21 walks); Devin Simon (3-1, 6.00 ERA, 18 2/3 innings, 13 strikeouts, 4 walks)
Wilton offensive leaders — Kindsey Drake (.474, 45 hits, 31 runs, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 25 RBIs, 14 stolen bases); Peyton Souhrada (.473, 43 hits, 19 runs, 9 doubles, 7 home runs, 39 RBIs); Charlotte Brown (.447, 42 hits, 9 runs, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs, 33 RBIs); Taylor Drayfahl (.422, 49 hits, 39 runs, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 24 RBIs, 23 stolen bases); Catie Hook (.420, 34 hits, 32 runs, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 19 RBIs, 19 stolen bases); Payton Ganzer (.368, 25 hits, 18 runs, 5 doubles, 2 home runs, 15 RBIs); Kaylee Coss (.347, 35 hits, 31 runs, 3 doubles, 11 RBIs); Hayley Madlock (.337, 33 hits, 5 runs, 5 doubles, 5 home runs, 27 RBIs); Madelyn Wade (.320, 31 hits, 13 runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 16 RBIs)
Wilton pitching leader — Charlotte Brown (24-6, 1 save, 2.26 ERA, 176 1/3 innings, 223 strikeouts, 27 walks)
Outlook — Cascade is seeking its third state tournament appearance and first since finishing as state runner-up in 2015. Cascade averages 6.1 runs per game while allowing 4.2. The Cougars hit .294 as a team. Wilton averages 8.7 runs for and 2.8 runs against while batting .389 as a team. The Beavers are 7-2 against Cascade dating to the 2014 season and have won six straight in the series. Wilton won this season’s matchup, 8-0, on June 23. Wilton lost its regular-season finale to Durant, but had won eight in a row prior to that. The Beavers were a state semifinalist last year and are seeking their sixth state appearance. Cascade has won four straight and 12 of its last 14 games, with the only losses coming against Wilton and Dyersville Beckman on consecutive nights.
