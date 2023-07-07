The Iowa Class 5A regional tournament got underway Thursday night, but both area programs earned byes into Saturday’s quarterfinals.
Dubuque Hempstead is seeking just the second state tournament appearance in program history and first since 2018, while Dubuque Senior is trying to earn the program’s 11th trip and first since 2013.
Both schools have been placed in separate substates.
Recommended for you
All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise. Here is a capsule look at 5A regionals with area teams, with statistics courtesy of Bound:
CLASS 5A REGION 6
Thursday’s quarterfinal result — Cedar Rapids Prairie 12, Cedar Rapids Washington 0 (3 innings)
Saturday’s semifinals — Cedar Rapids Prairie at No. 9 Linn-Mar; No. 13 Dubuque Senior at No. 6 Pleasant Valley
Tuesday’s final — Semifinal winners, at highest ranked team
Senior offensive leaders — Jolee Strohmeyer (.440, 59 hits, 17 runs, 12 doubles, 3 triples, 23 RBIs); Rylie Moore (.333, 27 hits, 6 runs, 4 doubles, 13 RBIs); Addy Saffran (.333, 24 hits, 17 runs, 1 double, 6 RBIs); Ava Rupp (.327, 32 hits, 19 runs, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 29 RBIs); Sophie Link (.325, 39 hits, 32 runs, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 9 RBIs, 11 stolen bases); Annie Hefel (.290, 39 hits, 32 runs, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 10 RBIs); Stella Weber (.289, 33 hits, 125 runs, 5 doubles, 1 home run, 18 RBIs); Brooke Sullivan (.275, 30 hits, 20 runs, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 26 RBIs); Brenna George (.270, 27 hits, 11 runs, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 19 RBIs)
Senior pitching leaders — Meredith Gatto (12-7, 2 saves, 1.84 ERA, 133 1/3 innings, 153 strikeouts, 23 walks); Jolee Strohmeyer (7-5, 3.48 ERA, 72 1/3 innings, 35 strikeouts, 27 walks); Lily McCarty (4-1, 1.71 ERA, 53 1/3 innings, 54 strikeouts, 17 walks)
Outlook — Senior has been one of the big surprises in the Mississippi Valley Conference this season, taking a roster with six freshmen among its starters and finishing the regular season ranked in the top 15 and tying for third in the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division. It definitely isn’t an easy road through the regional, with Pleasant Valley up first in the semifinals and a potential showdown with MVC Valley Division co-champion Linn-Mar in the finals. The Rams are 0-8 against Pleasant Valley since at least 2009, although they have not played since 2018. Linn-Mar defeated Senior, 4-0, on June 21, part of a six-game losing streak. The Rams reeled off six straight wins after that and enter the playoffs having won nine of 10. Senior scores 5.3 runs per game and allows 2.9. The Rams are hitting .309 as a team. The pitching staff boasts a 2.27 ERA and opponents are hitting .197 against them. They have struck out 242 and walked 67. Pleasant Valley averages 8.6 runs, allows 3.1 and hits .376 as a team. Spartans pitchers allow 3.26 earned runs per seven innings and allow opponents to hit .208. They have struck out 99 and walked 78.
CLASS 5A REGION 8
Thursday’s quarterfinal result — Davenport Central 3, Davenport West 2
Saturday’s semifinals — Davenport Central at No. 8 Bettendorf; Davenport North at No. 11 Dubuque Hempstead, 5 p.m.
Tuesday’s final — Semifinal winners, at highest ranked team
Hempstead offensive leaders — Lydia Ettema (.393, 48 hits, 37 runs, 12 doubles, 1 triple, 10 home runs, 43 RBIs); Chandler Houselog (.379, 44 hits, 21 runs, 11 doubles, 7 home runs, 42 RBIs); Lauren Hefel (.331, 41 hits, 27 runs, 9 doubles, 2 home runs, 33 RBIs); Sophia Gratton (.327, 35 hits, 38 runs, 3 doubles, 1 home run, 15 RBIs, 15 stolen bases); Mallory Tomkins (.323, 40 hits, 38 runs, 1 triple, 16 RBIs, 16 stolen bases); Mady Pint (.318, 34 hits, 25 runs, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 19 RBIs, 12 stolen bases); Luci Weber (.317, 33 hits, 8 runs, 12 doubles, 1 triple, 22 RBIs)
Hempstead pitching leaders — Peyton Paulsen (11-3, 2.20 ERA, 98 2/3 innings, 111 strikeouts, 39 walks); Lydia Ettema (9-2, 1 save, 1.87 ERA, 69 strikeouts, 4 walks); Memphis Gibson (6-1, 1 save, 1.64 ERA, 38 1/3 innings, 17 strikeouts, 3 walks); Macy Pollitt (2-1, 5 saves, 3.38 ERA, 18 2/3 innings, 7 strikeouts, 7 walks);
Outlook — Hempstead earned a share of the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division championship following Monday’s doubleheader split between Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids Kennedy, the second consecutive conference title for the Mustangs — who won their first outright league championship in 35 years last season. The Mustangs have won five of their last six games. Hempstead (29-10) and Davenport North (18-19) have not met this season. The Mustangs lost to potential final opponent Bettendorf, 10-2, at the Cedar Rapids Jefferson tournament on June 24. Hempstead averages 6.6 runs per game, allows 3.0 runs per game and is hitting .315 as a team. The Mustangs’ pitching staff has compiled a 2.07 ERA and is holding opponents to a .242 batting average. Davenport North scores 4.5 runs per game and allows 6.5 while hitting .268 as a team. Wildcats pitchers sport a combined 5.08 ERA, opponents are hitting .288 against them and they have combined to issue 108 walks while striking out 89. Hempstead has struck out 226 times and walked just 60.