DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville Beckman broke out the hitting shoes Friday night.
One night after being swept by Independence, the Iowa Class 2A No. 7-ranked Trailblazers scored 23 runs on 19 hits in sweeping a WaMaC Conference doubleheader from rival West Delaware, 10-7 and 13-3 in five innings at Jenk Field.
“We didn’t play bad baseball (Thursday) night as far as hitting the ball, it was just one of those nights that, wherever we hit it, it was right to someone,” said leadoff man Jack Westhoff, who went 4-for-7 on Friday. “Tonight seemed like the exact opposite. We were still hitting the ball hard, and they were finding the gaps.
“It’s important to bounce back like this, especially with such a young team. Getting back in the win column is good for the confidence, especially now that the season is going to start getting tougher.”
Beckman (7-3) jumped to a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning of the opener. Westhoff led of with an infield single and raced to third on Bryce Boekholder’s double to left. Nick Offerman drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly to center, and the second run scored on a ground out by Owen Huehnergarth.
The Hawks (6-3) cut their deficit in half two innings later. Leadoff man Isaac Fettkether doubled to right center for the Hawks’ first hit, and he scored on a Will Ward double that eluded a diving Westhoff in left field.
Beckman answered that run with five tallies in the bottom of the third. Nate Offerman singled up the middle, Westhoff followed with a bunt single, and a hit batsman to Boekholder loaded the bases. Two runs scored when Nick Offerman reached on a dropped fly ball, Huehnergarth and Josh Engler followed with RBI singles, and the fifth run crossed when Cameron Krapfl grounded into a double play.
West Delaware scratched out a run in the fourth on Conner Funk’s RBI blooper to centerfield. But the Hawks gave the run right back in the bottom half with a pair of errors.
The Hawks scratched their way back into it with a four-run sixth, all after two outs. Funk singled, Luke Farmer walked, and Fettkether and Ward added infield singles, the second of which plated a run. Jared Voss followed with a bases-clearing double to right-center to make it 8-6.
Beckman added two insurance runs in the bottom half. Derick Ludwig, Nate Offerman and Westhoff singled, one run scored on a wild pitch and another came across on Nick Offerman’s ground out. West Delaware loaded the bases in the seventh but only managed Ward’s RBI single.
“It was huge to keep answering them when they’d score,” Nick Offerman said. “Last night, guys were getting down on themselves, and it was almost like we didn’t want to play baseball. Tonight, looking around the dugout, everybody was happy and ready to go. We have some tough games next week, so having a positive attitude is big.”
In the nightcap, West Delaware took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on an error and a Voss sacrifice fly. But the Blazers batted around in the bottom of the inning, scoring seven runs on just four hits, two hit batsmen and two errors.
Nick Offerman, Engler and Logan Burchard singled in runs, Riley Fangman drew a bases-loaded hit batsman, Trent Koelker had an RBI fielders choice, and Nate Offerman delivered a sacrifice fly. An errant pickoff attempt resulted in the other run.
The Hawks pulled within 7-3 in the third. Logan Woellert led off with a double to the right field corner and scored on a Ward base hit.
But Beckman batted around again in the third, scoring five runs on four hits, two errors and a walk. Westhoff singled in a run, and the other four came on two errors, a wild pitch and a stolen base.
Engler ended the game via the mercy rule with an RBI single in the fifth.