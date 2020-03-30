It was just supposed to be one more year for Jim Kettmann.
Next year will probably be another.
Since hastily earning his coaching license in the fall of 1997 to take over Bellevue Marquette’s junior varsity team, it’s been 23 years that Kettmann has been on the bench at his alma mater — with 17 as the head varsity girls coach. The Telegraph Herald All-Area Girls Basketball Coach of the Year never thought he’d still be on the bench, but as a basketball guy from a basketball family, he just can’t seem to pull away.
“The JV coach broke his leg, so I went and quickly got my license,” Kettmann said. “I decided I’ll try it for one year to bail you guys out. Then it was one more year, then another, and here I am now still doing the same thing. It’s always one more year, and that was 23 years ago.”
After all these years, this past season may have been Kettmann’s finest on the Mohawks bench. Despite losing three pivotal starters from a team that reached the Iowa Class 1A state semifinals, Kettmann regrouped and instilled the confidence in his team to get right back to that level for a second straight year.
“Jim is such a special coach, he takes you in like you’re his own daughter in a sense,” said Marquette senior center Tori Michel, an all-state player in back-to-back seasons. “He puts in hours I couldn’t imagine. He’s watching tapes 10 or 12 times a day because he wants us to succeed and be super prepared. He has so much confidence in us, he makes us believe. He’s like a grandpa to me and makes all of us feel so important and special.”
With this year’s trip to state, Kettmann’s legacy is growing. Eight times the Mohawk girls have reached the state tournament, and seven of those trips have come under his guidance.
“That means we had some good ball players,” Kettmann said. “We had kids that believed in themselves during those years and we had some really good teams that didn’t get there. You have to have a little luck, listen, prepare, and elevate the play of your teammates. The years we went, the kids had all of that. It takes talent and a lot of heart.”
BARN BALL
Kettmann, 68, is a farm kid, and his first memories of basketball came under a dim light.
“I developed a love for it in the hay barn,” he said. “It was just fun and good stress relief. No one talked me into it, it was just something to do at home with a 150-watt bulb up in the rafters and shooting hoops in an old crate. It’s that “Hoosiers” mentality. I loved everything about the game.”
Kettmann played for Marquette High — only before talking his dad into it by assuring he’d get his chores done, too — and when he graduated in 1969, he played a part in helping the Mohawks to their best-ever record to that point. Kettmann worked at John Deere for 30 years and famously ran 25 miles home to Bellevue on his final day in 2002.
“That’s crazy, isn’t it?” he said. “I did that in honor of my dad, who died of cancer earlier that same year. He was just a nice man that was well-known in the community. I thought it’d be a nice thing to do and honor him.”
FAMILY MATTERS
Kettmann and his wife of 47 years, Nancy, have five children — three boys in Tom, Chris and Casey; two girls in Kelly and Cortney — and basketball has been a strong part of their lives.
“My wife and I are both basketball nuts,” Kettmann said. “We’ve spent lots of time shooting out on the cement at home and even get my wife out there. I’ve coached my kids at the Y and through high school coached them or went to all of their games. It’s a family thing we all do together. We didn’t force them, they just loved it for the game itself.”
Tom and Chris were both on the first Mohawk boys team to reach the Iowa state tournament in 1993, and Casey played during the days of legendary Mohawk Jordan Eglseder. Meanwhile, Cortney is arguably the greatest girls player in Marquette history, as she still tops the program in career points (1,515), steals (340) and assists (406) — she topped her sister’s record for that one. Cortney’s been as assistant coach working with her dad for the past 12 seasons.
“Growing up, dad has been my coach since I was old enough to dribble a basketball,” Cortney said. “It was fun to have him on the bench in high school. We always shared that bond from the beginning. Dad asked one year if I wanted to be a volunteer coach, and every year I kept doing it and doing it and looked forward to it so much. It’s not just because I love basketball or the girls or the school, but it’s my time with my dad. I really got to love that time with him, analyzing games and scouting opponents. I’ve learned from him how to be a better coach.”
It’s that family atmosphere that keeps Kettmann coming back to the bench, and the Mohawks as a 1A contender year-in and year-out.
“Cortney has been with me for 12 years,” Kettmann said. “If you look at it every year, there is some sort of family connection there, coaching them or coaching with them. We’ve made some pretty good family connections over the years.”
BACK TO STATE
After losing to eventual state champ Newell-Fonda in last year’s 1A semifinals, the Mohawks graduated both starting guards, Macey Kremer and Lizzy Parker, along with one of the finest post players to ever grace the program in Teona Richman. The general feeling outside of the locker room was that it was hard to say what to expect out of the Mohawks this season.
“The key for us is we knew we had decent size coming back, but we had to replace two pretty good guards,” Kettmann said. “It was a big challenge, I’d say. Macey and Lizzy made some huge plays for us last year and replacing that production in our guards was going to be difficult. The girls had to step up.”
That task fell into the hands of junior Delaney Banowetz and senior Halle Kilburg, players that mostly saw spot duty during the previous tournament run.
“Over the summer, it was after church — his family sits by my family every week — he talked to me about the seniors we lost,” Kilburg said. “He’s like, ‘Halle, I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people this year.’ Even in June, having that confidence in us, it feeds through to everyone so that we feel we’re ready when it’s our time to start. He’s a really great coach because he cares so much about us. Some days he knows when we need to relax and have fun, and then he knows what days we need to be pushed. He’s so inspiring and knows how to get the best out of us.”
With junior Ellie O’Brien stepping in for Richman to join all-state talents Michel and Miranda Peters, the Mohawk posts anchored the team again this season. Marquette set school records this year for blocks (187) and consecutive victories (20), with the turning point of the season a 60-40 demolition of eventual 2A state champ North Linn on Dec. 13.
“North Linn was ranked all season, undefeated at the time, and we had them down by as many as 26,” Kettmann said. “That’s when we thought, OK, maybe we are good enough to go to state. Obviously you have to have talent, but it’s mental also. They listened well and were a great team with no drama and very supportive of each other. You need the chemistry and kids to believe in themselves. The seniors were terrific leaders. Tori, Miranda and Halle led by example and the confidence in themselves was huge.”
Marquette returned to state with a 60-53 quarterfinal win over LeMars Gehlen. In the semifinals, the Mohawks led Algona Bishop Garrigan, 17-16, at the end of the first quarter before the Golden Bears staked control in a 69-37 triumph, closing the terrific careers of Michel and Peters. Garrigan pushed Newell-Fonda to the final seconds before the Mustangs repeated as state champs.
After 23 years on the Marquette bench, Kettmann can certainly attest that every year is different and brings new challenges. But that’s part of the fun.
“You don’t get to do it over again,” he said. “You’re never going to get to do this again as seniors, play this team in this gym. It’ll never be the same again. Play the game, appreciate that you’re there and be proud of yourselves. Twenty years from now, you won’t say that you wish you did this or did that. You can be happy with that for the rest of your life.
“We might lose a tough game here or there, but if the other team’s more talented, and we’re rebounding, playing defense, giving it our all, then we’re happy. That’s what we try to instill in the kids. Every girl, from the first player to the 15th player to the manager, is treated exactly the same. If you do that, treat the game and others with respect and know we wouldn’t do anything differently, than you’ve had a successful season.”