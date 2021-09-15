For the second time this season, the Western Dubuque volleyball team has fallen short against a highly-ranked Class 5A opponent.
But these learning moments could prove quite valuable come playoff time.
Meredith Bahl floored 19 kills and Maddy Maahs delivered 44 assists, but the Class 4A second-ranked Bobcats couldn’t slow down Class 5A No. 3 Iowa City Liberty, 25-12, 25-13, 21-25, 25-23, on Tuesday night in Epworth, Iowa.
Maddie Harris added 14 kills and Libby Lansing had nine more with three blocks for the Bobcats (7-3).
Ella Meyer delivered 35 digs and Natalie Ulrichs chipped in 18.
The Lightning improved to 16-3.
Iowa City West 3, Dubuque Hempstead 2 — At Moody Gymnasium: Addi Wright provided 14 kills and 30 digs, Ashley Glennon delivered 15 kills and 23 digs, and Olivia Helle added 39 digs, but the Mustangs (10-6) suffered a close defeat, 16-25, 25-23, 27-29, 25-16, 15-6, to the Trojans (9-6).
Cedar Rapids Xavier 3, Dubuque Senior 0 — At Nora Gymnasium: Maggie McDonnell delivered seven kills, 11 assists and two ace serves, Katelyn Kitchen added six kills and Alana McDermott 14 digs, but the Rams (9-7) were swept by the Class 4A No. 4-ranked Saints (13-2) by a score of 25-10, 25-17, 25-16.
Iowa City High 3, Dubuque Wahlert 2 — At Wahlert Gym: Addie Poppe had 16 kills, Mia Kunnert tallied 24 digs and Olivia Donovan had 39 assists, but the Golden Eagles fell to 3-11 after a five-set loss to the Little Hawks (6-5).
Dyersville Beckman 3, Marion 0 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Kiersten Schmitt finished with 20 kills as the Class 2A No. 9-ranked Trailblazers swept Marion, 25-21, 25-23, 25-19. Maquoketa at Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon 3, Maquoketa 0 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: The Class 3A No. 9-ranked Mustangs swept the Cardinals, 25-8, 25-10, 25-22.
West Delaware 3, Solon 0 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks swept past the Spartans, 25-7, 25-17, 25-19.
Bellevue 3, Northeast 2 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: The Comets survived a tight battle with the Rebels, earning a 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12 victory.
Cuba City 3, Boscobel 1 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Ella McKinley and Ella Taylor served three aces apiece, Taylor added 19 digs while McKinley had 46 assists, and Haley Stich led with 23 kills as the Cubans beat Boscobel, 25-16, 25-27, 25-17, 25-18.
Highland 3, Shullsburg 0 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Kennedy Allendorf tallied a team-high seven kills, Camden Russell had 11 digs and Taylor Russell contributed three blocks, but Shullsburg lost to Highland, 25-17, 25-14, 25-16.
Darlington 3, Iowa-Grant 0 — At Livingston, Wis.: The Redbirds swept the Panthers, 25-22, 25-13, 25-14, in a SWAL matchup.
Dodgeville 3, Lancaster 2 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Dodgers outlasted the Flying Arrows in a Southwest Wisconsin Conference marathon that saw Lancaster rally from a 2-0 deficit before falling, 25-23, 26-24, 19-25, 16-25, 15-10.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cedar Falls 125, Dubuque Wahlert 55 — At Loras College: Jamie Schmid won the 200 freestyle, Avery Schmidt won the 100 backstroke and the Golden Eagles claimed victory in the 200 medley relay in a dual loss to the Tigers.
PREP FOOTBALL
Blazers rise to 7th — Dyersville Beckman moved up one spot to No. 7 in this week’s Iowa Associated Press Class 1A poll. The Trailbazers (3-0) face a big test in a rivalry showdown with Cascade (2-1) on Friday in Dyersville.
West Delaware (2-1) was the only other area team to appear in the rankings, dropping two spots to No. 5 in Class 3A. The Hawks’ only loss was a two-point defeat to 4A No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Hempstead boys, girls in top 5 — The Dubuque Hempstead girls are ranked third and the boys are fifth in this week’s Iowa cross country rankings. The Dubuque Senior girls are ranked 17th in 4A.
The Western Dubuque boys check in at No. 5 in Class 3A while the girls are ranked ninth, one spot ahead of Dubuque Wahlert.
The Maquoketa Valley boys are third in Class 1A while Bellevue is 12th. The Bellevue Marquette girls are ranked 20th in 1A.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Grand View 3, Clarke 0 — At Kehl Center: Rebecca Schroeder had a team-high 12 kills, Amber Cooksley added nine, but the Pride (3-7, 0-1 Heart of America) lost to NAIA No. 21-ranked Grand View, 31-29, 25-20, 25-22.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Graceland 2, Clarke 1 — At Lamoni, Iowa: Shannon Catchur scored a match-tying goal in the 32nd minute for Clarke (3-3, 0-1 Heart of America), but Graceland (2-4, 1-0) scored in the second half to earn the victory.
UW-Platteville 3, Coe 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: Lauren Lodico, Amber Lueder and Annalise Spindle scored goals, and Emma Ball made one save to earn the shutout as the Pioneers blanked the Kohawks (1-4-1) for a program-best 4-0-2 start to the season.
MEN’S SOCCER
Clarke 3, Graceland 1 — At Lamoni, Iowa: Luke Persenico scored just 96 seconds into the match and assisted on Dimetri Rede’s insurance goal in the 63rd as Clarke (4-3, 1-0 Heart of America) beat Graceland (4-1, 0-1). Javier Carranza also scored in the second half for the Pride.
Grinnell 1, Dubuque 0 (OT) — At Grinnell, Iowa: Jasper Yang scored in the 94th minute as Grinnell (3-2) clipped the Spartans (2-2).