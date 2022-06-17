Kellen Strohmeyer finished 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI as the Dubuque Hempstead baseball team handled North Scott, 9-2, on Thursday at Core Field.
Jonny Muehring, Solen Munson and Cole Swartz each drove in a run in a three-run fifth inning for the Mustangs. Brock Booth earned the win on the mound with two hits and five strikeouts in four innings of work.
West Liberty 14, Bellevue 2 — At West Liberty, Iowa: Tyler Nemmers had two hits for Bellevue in a rough road loss.
(Wednesday’s games)
Dubuque Senior 11-9, Waterloo East 0-7 — At Waterloo, Iowa: The Rams (5-16) won their fourth in a row with the MVC doubleheader sweep. Jon Wille pitched a five-inning complete-game three-hitter and went 2-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs in the opener, while Kobe Meyer added two hits and Ray Schlosser, Bode Nagelmaker and Jack Aitchison drove in two runs apiece. In the nightcap, Wille went 3-for-4, Jared Ostwinkle went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs and Nagelmaker drove in three. East officially forfeited the second game.
Midland 8, Edgewood-Colesburg 3 — At Wyoming, Iowa: Cael Funk and Caden Cole had two hits apiece and Pryce Rochford drove in two runs as the Vikings fell to 7-8.
PREP SOFTBALL
Dubuque Wahlert 10-16, Waterloo East 5-12 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Ruth Tauber delivered four hits in the opener, while Isabelle Pfeiffer added four more in the night cap, as the Golden Eagles swept their way past the Trojans. Addison Klein drove in three runs in the opener for Wahlert.
Dubuque Hempstead 5-7, Iowa City Liberty 1-10 — At Hempstead: Mady Pint, Chandler Houselog, Chloey Vogt, Lauren Hefel and Kenzie Tomkins each drove in a run in the opener as the Mustangs earned a split with the Lightning.
Iowa City High 7-2, Dubuque Senior 5-7 — At Wiegand Field: Sam McDonald went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs in the second game to help the Rams salvage a split with the Little Hawks.
