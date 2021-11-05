DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Within a game of Iowa prep football’s pinnacle destination, Dyersville Beckman was not about to be denied — even if it had to adjust on the fly.
Adjust they did, and the Trailblazers are UNI-Dome bound for the first time since 2014 after an explosive fourth quarter and that ever-stingy defense helped them take down MFL/Mar-Mac for the second time this season, 35-6, in a Class 1A quarterfinal on Friday night.
Beckman (11-0) will play in the semifinals at 10 a.m. next Friday in Cedar Falls against Van Meter (11-0). Dike-New Hartford (11-0) meets West Sioux (10-1) in the other semifinal.
“From my perspective, I felt like this is where this program should be,” Beckman coach Mark Atwater said. “That’s why I took this job, that’s why I’m here. “I felt like this is the place it belongs a little bit. No team in Beckman history has won 12 games so far.
“We’re 11-0, and we want to get 12. That’s our first goal. I’m just so proud of those kids.”
It was evident from the start that the visiting Bulldogs were not going to let star running back Owen Huehnergarth be the guy who beat them. They held him to just 58 first-half rushing yards.
Beckman was forced to punt on their first two possessions, but as the Blazers have done all season, the defense stepped up. Beckman recovered a fumble and forced a turnover on downs on the Bulldogs’ opening drives and it was just what the offense needed to ignite a spark.
A nine-play, 76-yard drive that included four first downs was punctuated when quarterback Cayden Gassmann connected with Conner Grover on a 7-yard TD pass towards the end of the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.
“(MFL) had a good game plan and I wasn’t playing real well in the first half,” Huehnergarth said. “All my brothers, all my teammates — they helped me out. The ball didn’t have to be in my hands this game and it felt good to see them pick me up like that.”
The drive included a steady diet of sizeable passing plays as Eric Heinrichs, Elliot Naughton and Grover all made key receptions.
A 17-yard catch by Max Mullis and an 18-yard run by Huehnergarth set up a scoring plunge from Gassmann from a yard out to make it 14-0 at 8:17 of the second. But a fumbled punt led to a Bulldog score to cut it to 14-6 with 2 minutes remaining in the half, and another fumble with Beckman driving inside the red zone prevented them from adding on before halftime.
The Blazers controlled the first half offensively with 194 yards compared to MFL’s 97, but the two fumbles kept the Bulldogs close.
Of course, the defense did its job as well, forcing three MFL punts and two turnovers.
“Our defense is lights out, and they have been all year,” Huehnergarth said.
The Blazers defense forced two more punts in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs held firm as well, with a big fourth-down stop to keep within striking distance at 14-6 heading into the final quarter.
Then the offense came alive — in a big way.
In a drive that spanned nearly 9 minutes of clock, Huehnergarth got his first score of the game, capping off a 17-play drive with a 1-yard push into the end zone for a 21-6 lead.
Gassmann, who ran for 157 yards, got loose at 6:34 for a 72-yard scoring scramble to extend it even further. The junior quarterback ran for 157 yards and threw for 145 more. He added two rushing scores to go along with two passing touchdowns.
“He’s a dude,” Atwater said of Gassmann. “When teams want to slow something else up, it becomes his opening.
“Tonight was his time. That’s what I love about this team, it’s not one person that needs the ball all the time. No, whoever is hot, we are gonna go with them. We have answers and Cayden was that dude tonight.”
His second passing score of the game, a 25-yard connection to Eric Heinrichs at 2:55, sealed the victory, putting finishing touches on a 21-point fourth quarter, and sent the Blazers back to the UNI-Dome for the first time in seven years. Despite the undefeated season, Huehnergarth feels his team will be underdogs next week.
“We’re always gonna be looked at as underdogs,” he said. “We love not being favored and when we’re not, we feel like we have a good shot at beating any team in the state.”