FARLEY, Iowa — Casey Perrenoud expected to pitch in relief Monday night. He didn’t think it would be in the second inning.
The Western Dubuque senior right-hander truck out five and scattered four hits in six innings in a 5-1 season-opening victory over Dubuque Wahlert at Farley Park. Perrenoud came on when all-stater Calvin Harris experienced discomfort in his pitching elbow after facing four batters. He was pulled for precautionary reasons and will be evaluated today.
“I was able to get loose pretty quick, and the defense did a great job behind me with the three double plays,” Perrenoud said. “It’s not too big of a challenge if you get ground balls and your defense plays like it did tonight. But you come to expect great defense when you play for Casey Bryant at Western Dubuque.”
The Iowa high school baseball season opened Monday, three weeks later than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It felt really good to be playing baseball,” said Sawyer Nauman, who went 2-for-2 with an RBI to lead the Bobcats. “A lot of us were really anxious for it. Those two weeks of practice went kind of fast and we didn’t get to work on all the things we usually work on before the first game of the year.
“It’s always good to get that first win and start out in the positive column. We still have a lot of work to do, but it definitely feels good to be playing.”
The Bobcats quickly jumped on Wahlert starter Charlie Jaeger in the bottom of the first inning. Will Burds and Ben Bryant reached on hit batsmen, and Harris drew a walk to load the bases.
Cleanup hitter Nauman drove in the first run when Jaeger couldn’t handle his liner back up the middle, and Brynn Vantiger singled through the left side of the infield to make it 2-0. The Bobcats added a third run when Carter Kluesner grounded out to first base.
“Charlie was a little amped up tonight, especially in that first inning,” Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said. “But I liked how we overcame those first-night jitters and really competed. Our schedule is really tough, but we like it that way. It’s going to make us a much better team.”
Wahlert threatened in the top of the second, when Harris left the mound with an apparent elbow injury. Jared Walter walked and Aaron Savary singled to start the rally, but reliever Perrenoud coaxed Garrett Kadolph into a 4-6-3 double play to end the threat.
But Wahlert manufactured a two-out rally in the third to get on the board. Leadoff man Jake Brosius reached on a hit batsman, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. He scored when Matt Schmitz legged out a chopper over the third-base bag.
The Bobcats got that run back in the bottom half of the inning. Sawyer Nauman delivered a one-out single and eventually came around to score after a pair of passed balls sandwiched around a wild pitch.
The Eagles again threatened in the fifth, when Brosius drilled a two-out triple to left center. But Perrenoud fanned Schmitz on a breaking ball in the dirt, and catcher Vantiger tagged Schmitz to end the inning.
Western Dubuque tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the inning. Sawyer Nauman drew a one-out walk, and Payton Quagliano laced a two-out single to left field to give the Bobcats a 5-1 cushion and chase Jaeger in favor of reliever Savary.
“It was a really clean game for the first night,” Casey Bryant said. “I actually felt Ill-prepared because we didn’t have a lot of time. But the guys stepped up and did a lot of little things you need to do against good pitching we saw tonight.”