CUBA CITY, Wis. — The Cuba City Cubans survived a late Darlington rally Friday night as they held on for a 65-59 win to remain in sole possession of the top spot in the SWAL conference race.
The Division 4 No. 3-ranked Cubans (14-1, 6-1) led by as many as 15 points in the second half, but the Redbirds (10-4, 3-3) continued to chip away at the deficit before using an 8-0 run at the 3-minute mark to cut the Cubans’ lead to three points.
“They just kept hanging around and (Easton) Evenstad hit some really big shots in the second half for them,” Cuba City coach Jerry Petitgoue said. “Our guys played hard all night, and Ian Hinderman and Mason Reese came up with some big shots there at the end to help win the game for us.”
A layup from Hinderman with 1:17 remaining put the Cubans back up by five, but Darlington was able to respond with a free throw from Brady Long and a basket from Carver Fitzsimons to make it a 61-59 game with 27 seconds to play.
A pair of free throws from Reese put the Cubans back up by four with 19 seconds remaining, and a Darlington 3-point attempt was off the mark, forcing the Redbirds to foul. Carter Olson, who led the Cubans with 26 points, sealed the win with a pair of free throws with 2 seconds left.
“That loss to Mineral Point really lit a fire under us, and we’ve been playing really well since then,” Olson said. “We know that any team can win on any night in the SWAL, and we love the energy that comes with these big games. They are fun games to play in.”
Junior Max Lucey added 15 points for the Cubans, who held a 30-24 lead at the half.
“We had a lot of good moments tonight, and it was a big conference win for us,” said Petitgoue, who clinched his 998th career win.
The Cubans took their largest lead of the night at 50-35 at the 10:33 mark following a dunk by Lucey, which capped off a 7-0 run by Cuba City, but the Redbirds never went away.
The Redbirds were led by Evenstad with 18 points, including 13 in the second half. Hunter Hardyman added 14 while Fitzsimons added 11 and Long 10.
Reese scored nine points for the Cubans.
“Making those free throws in the final minutes was a great feeling,” Reese said. “Our conference is really tough again this year, and every win we get is a big one.”