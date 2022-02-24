Carson Cummer had a prime objective on Thursday night.
Get the ball.
Dubuque Wahlert’s senior point guard accomplished that goal at a tremendous rate, badgering Anamosa ball handlers while scoring a team-high 16 points to power the Golden Eagles past the Blue Raiders, 52-37, in a Class 3A Substate 3 semifinal at Wahlert High School.
“We came out here knowing what we could do,” Cummer said. “We play in the MVC and that really brings the physicality out of us. We know how physical we can be and how aggressive we can be and we did just that.”
Duke Faley scored 12 points and Ben Freed added 10 as Wahlert (16-6) advanced to Tuesday’s substate final at Maquoketa High School to face Davenport Assumption (18-5), which advanced with a tight 49-46 win over Western Dubuque. The final has been moved from Monday since the Knights’ girls team plays at the state tournament that night.
“They’re a really good team,” Wahlert coach Tom English said. “It’s been a long time since we played them so it’ll be like a whole new team. We’ll get after it and get prepped for them.”
Wahlert beat Assumption, 81-72, in the season opener on Dec. 3. The Eagles will look to repeat that result and reach the state tournament for the first time since 2016.
“It would mean everything to get there,” Cummer said. “I dreamed this as a little kid. I remember watching Cordell (Pemsl) and those guys get there and watching them at the Well, so I feel like it would be really special if we can get there.”
Cummer collected three steals to help the Golden Eagles create some distance on Anamosa in the first quarter. Cummer canned a trey to make it 14-8, then Faley scored inside before Cummer grabbed another steal and converted a bucket and the foul. Faley threw down a dunk in transition as Wahlert closed a 10-0 run for a 21-8 lead at the 3:09 mark.
“We needed those steals to really get the offense going,” said English, who saw his Eagles force Anamosa into 21 turnovers. “We don’t see much of that cutters offense that they run, and I thought our guys came out and did a really good job all night on that. Those steals really got us going.”
The Blue Raiders (13-10) crept back in the game by closing the first quarter on a 7-2 run and opening the second on another 9-2 spurt. The 16-4 overall stretch for Anamosa cut Wahlert’s lead to 25-24, but the Eagles responded behind more harassing defense from Cummer.
Cummer sparked an 8-0 run to close the half for the Eagles, picking up two more steals that helped lead to Faley’s pair of offensive rebounds and putbacks — the last at the buzzer — to keep the Eagles in front, 33-24, heading into the locker room.
“Before the game, coach said not to get fazed if they make a run,” Cummer said. “We can come back and make an even bigger run and put this game away.”
Wahlert pulled away in the third quarter for a 46-29 lead, then worked the ball around and drained clock in the fourth. Sam Wilt scored 16 points in the first half for the Raiders, but the Eagles refocused and held him to a single free throw in the second half.
“Credit to the guys for really changing that in the second half,” English said.