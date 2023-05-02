Kalle Larsson hasn’t been getting a whole lot of sleep the past few weeks, but he admits that’s a nice problem to have at this time of year.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints president of hockey operations and general manager has been juggling the team’s Clark Cup Playoff run with preparations for the United States Hockey League Drafts.
Phase I, which includes only players from the 2007 birth year, begins at 4 p.m. today. Phase II, open to all other Junior-eligible players, begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Recommended for you
“It’s been non-stop,” Larsson said Friday. “As always, my phone has been blowing up with advisors, players and colleges wanting to talk about next year. On top of that, there’s still a lot of work to be done yet in this season. It’s a lot. It’s challenging, but it’s also exciting because it means we’re still playing.
“It feels like I haven’t slept for days. But I’m really excited, and I feel like we’re really prepared because of all the work our scouting staff has done over the last year. We’ve identified players we want to be Fighting Saints, but there’s always that element of ‘What’s going to happen in the draft?’ We have a Plan A, and a Plan B, C and D. We’re ready to go.”
The Saints, who fell to Chicago in the Eastern Conference semifinals this weekend, will return as many as 16 players from this year’s team, including goaltender Paxton Geisel; defensemen Lucas St. Louis, Jayden Jubenvill, Caelum Dick and Fisher Scott; and forwards Mikey Burchill, Jake Sondreal, Gavin Cornforth, Noah Powell and James Reeder. Recent affiliates list call-ups Michael Barron, Julian Brown, Luke Malboeuf and Colin Frank also will return.
Marcus Brannman, who recently de-committed from Michigan when the Wolverines grabbed Canisius senior goalie Jacob Barczewski out of the transfer portal, could also return to Dubuque next season along with Swedish countryman forward Nils Juntorp.
“We kind of went with the strategy of going young this season,” Larsson said. “We took more young players than usual this year so we could have more of them back next year.”
That leaves 11 Saints ticketed for NCAA Division I programs: Max Burkholder and Riley Stuart (Colorado College), Max Montes and Theo Wallberg (Ohio State), Owen Michaels (Western Michigan), Ryan St. Louis (Brown), Shawn O’Donnell (UMass-Lowell), Cole Helm (Arizona State), Oliver Moberg (Clarkson), Will Staring (Air Force) and Brayden Morrison, who is undecided but has seen his stock rise with a strong playoff run.
Dubuque signed Liam Kilfoil to a tender agreement on March 6, and he will be required to play at least 55% of the team’s games next season. Intriguing affiliates list prospects also include NAHL leading goal scorer Chase LaPinta, of the Minot Minotauros; Charlie Arend and Robert Bartell, of the Chicago Mission; and goalie Thatcher Bernstein, of Noble and Greenough School in New England.
The Saints’ draft war room at Dubuque Ice Arena will include input from scouts Dan Shrader, Trevor Edwards, Colin Brennan, Mike Burklhart, Mark Plantery, Andrew Weiss, Dylan Finan and Pete Judge. Larsson estimates the group has watched nearly 600 games in preparation for the draft.
Prior to the draft, Larsson promoted Shrader to director of scouting and Edwards to director of player personnel. Shrader has previously worked with the Winnipeg Jets, and Edwards served as director of player personnel when the Port Huron Falcons reached the North American Hockey League championship.
The Saints will make the eighth selection in each round of both drafts. They do not have a Phase I first-round pick, the result of signing Kilfoil, but pick twice in the second round after acquiring the 17th pick from Omaha. The Lancers have Dubuque’s ninth-round pick.
In Phase II, the Saints traded their third-round pick to Des Moines but will select twice in the fourth, fifth and seventh rounds. They do not have an eighth-rounder in a draft scheduled to go 14 rounds. The Phase II draft continues until all teams have filled their initial protected list to a total of 45 players, including those who were protected prior to the draft.
Saints fans will have their first opportunity to watch many of the draft picks during the team’s open camp June 13-16 at Dubuque Ice Arena. Last season, the camp took place in St. Louis due to renovations at their home arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.