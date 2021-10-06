Tristan Lemyre has already reaped the benefits of a rigorous summer training regimen to prepare for the United States Hockey League season.
On Tuesday, the second-year Dubuque Fighting Saints forward earned the league’s forward of the week award. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound right wing matched a career high for points when he tallied a goal and three assists Saturday in a 7-1 victory at Green Bay. He assisted on the tying and go-ahead goals for Dubuque.
“As a team, I really think we can do a lot of exciting things this year, and I wanted to be a big part of that,” said Lemyre, a University of Denver recruit from Mirabel, Quebec. “I want to be a leader for the young guys coming up.
“Being a veteran in this league makes a big impact, because you know what to expect, and you want to pass that along to the new guys. It means a lot to all of us returners that the new guys have done such a great job already.”
Lemyre’s commitment to the team showed when the Saints conducted preseason strength and conditioning testing last month. He ranked in the top three or top five in every category.
“Clearly, Tristan had a great game on Saturday night and did very well on the stat sheet,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “But what speaks higher of him is he came into camp in such great shape. He was ready for the start of the season, and he was rewarded for it with a great game last week.
“All of the guys back from last year have a much more comfortable feel. They know what to expect, they know the level of competition, they know the pace of the game, and they know what the other arenas feel like. All that experience makes you feel more comfortable and confident when you step on the ice.”
Last season, Lemyre contributed 13 goals and 37 points in 50 games despite a somewhat slow start to his first season in the USHL. He leads the team with two goals and five points through the first three games of this season.
“It’s exciting to win an award like this, especially this early in the season,” Lemyre said. “It definitely gives you a lot of confidence for the rest of the season. But I have to give a lot of credit to my linemates and my teammates, because we played such a good game as a team.
“We just had the one game last week and one game this week. But we can’t wait to get going for the rest of the season.”
Dubuque hosts Green Bay at 7:05 p.m. Saturday for the home opener at Mystique Community Ice Center.
The Saints drafted Lemyre in the first round, 14th overall, of the 2020 USHL Draft after he tallied 30 goals and 62 points in 44 games for the Flin Flon Bombers of the Saskatchewan Jr. Hockey League. He finished seventh in league scoring that season.