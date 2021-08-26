As Jim Ihm glanced around Blackhawk Country Club, he rekindled plenty of fond memories from his days as an aspiring Junior golfer growing up in Southwest Wisconsin.
Then he played some of his best golf to fulfill a goal he’s had since childhood.
The 59-year-old from Peosta, Iowa, qualified for the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship by finishing second in a qualifying tournament Aug. 11 at the Madison, Wis., course. The 66th U.S. Senior Amateur includes 156 golfers and begins Saturday at the 6,901-yard, par 72 Country Club of Detroit in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich.
“It’s been one of those life-long dreams to play in a USGA tournament,” Ihm said. “But, for years, I didn’t take the opportunity to try to qualify for one because I’d been chasing the kids around all over the country to their tournaments. That’s always been the priority, as it should be.
“This one fit into my schedule, and (my wife) Laurie was able to tag along and watch, which made it a lot more fun. I wanted to take advantage of the opportunity and worked hard to prepare for it. It was really nice to see all of that work pay off.”
Ihm shot an even-par 72 to finish one stroke behind champion Jim Doing, of Vernona, Wis., and two shots clear of third-place John O’Donnell, of Los Angeles. Only the top two finishers in the 48-player field advanced to the U.S. Senior Amateur, and, because of an early tee time, Ihm had to wait nearly three hours to see if his score would hold up.
Ihm hadn’t played Blackhawk Country Club since high school, but it didn’t take long for it all to come back to him as he researched the course in preparation for the tournament. A drone video of the layout gave him a pretty good idea of what to expect in the qualifier.
“I had a lot of really good vibes about the course in going up there,” said Ihm, who played at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. “I remembered a little bit about the course itself, but what I really remembered was how much I enjoyed playing there as a Junior. I had a lot of really good memories of playing there.
“It helped to have a pretty good idea, visually, of what the course looked like. Even though I hadn’t played there in years, the holes came back to me pretty quickly. It helped that I saw a lot of familiar faces of guys from my Junior golf and college days. It’s fun to compete against guys your age. The young guys tear it past you, so it’s nice to compete against guys who play at a high level but are in your same age range.”
It took a little while for Ihm to make a move in the qualifier. He finished the front nine at 2-over-par and got one of those strokes back with a birdie on No. 11 before losing his ball on No 14 and settling for a double-bogey for 3-over with four holes to play.
On the par-4, 291-yard No. 15, Ihm drove the green and made the eagle putt to get to 1-over. He parred No. 16 before stepping into the tee box for the toughest hole on the course. Ihm hit driver/utility to reach the fringe of the par-4, 468-yard No. 17 hole, then sank a 60-foot putt for a birdie that got him back to even. He nearly made birdie on the finishing hole but settled for par.
“I kind of just hung in there and only really got hot at the end,” Ihm said. “It was nice to have a little cushion, especially with having the second tee time of the day. The nice thing about the tournament was you could follow the scores online, so you always knew exactly where you stood.
“A lot of guys were at plus-1 going to No. 17, the hole I birdied, and most of them bogeyed it. It felt really good to finish alone in second so I didn’t have to go to a playoff.”
Ihm planned to begin the drive to suburban Detroit on Wednesday before practicing on the course today and Friday. Competition begins with 36 holes of medal qualifying on Saturday and Sunday. The low 64 players advance to match play Monday through Thursday.
“The goal is to get in that top 64 and get in the mix for match play,” Ihm said. “In match play, you never know what can happen. You can triple bogey a hole and make three birdies, and chances are you win three holes and lose one. It’s a lot of fun. You can drive your opponent crazy if your short game is on.”
Ihm will have a little professional help when he competes in the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship. His son, Steven, has the week off from the PGA’s Forme Tour, and will serve as his caddie.
Steven Ihm starred at the University of Iowa before turning pro in 2014 and has advanced as high as the Korn Ferry Tour, the top developmental circuit below the PGA Tour. The coronavirus pandemic limited his developmental opportunities last year, but a strong finish on the Forme Tour in the coming month could put him in a position to regain Korn Ferry status out of Qualifying School.