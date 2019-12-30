Hobie Hedquist approached it like just another game, but it was so much more than that.
The 16-year-old from Heron Lake, Minn., became the first affiliates list goaltender to play for the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the 10-year history of the franchise. Making his USHL debut because starting goaltender Erik Portillo is representing Sweden at the World Junior Championships, he made 27 saves Saturday night to give the Saints a 3-2 victory and a split of a two-game weekend series.
“It was kind of nerve-racking going into the game, but I just tried to prepare the same way I always do and do the same things I always do,” Hedquist said. “After the first five minutes or so, it felt like any other game.
“It helped that I got a feel for what Cedar Rapids likes to do (Friday) night. And the guys in front of me did a good job of adjusting, too, because we took away a lot of the things they like to do.”
Hedquist played for the Saints during the preseason before returning to the Sioux Falls Power U16 team this fall. He recently committed to the University of North Dakota.
“The goal of any athlete is to be calm and competitive, and he has both of those traits,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “He was outstanding tonight. He made three or four phenomenal saves that kept us in it.”
Matthew Kopperud scored with 4:51 remaining in regulation to break a 2-2 tie. On the winning goal, Riese Gaber circled the puck behind the net and made a wraparound pass to the net front. Kopperud deflected the puck under goalie Aidan Harper for his eighth goal of the season before being dumped to the ice by a RoughRiders defender.
“He threw it in front, and I was lucky enough that it hit my stick and went in,” Kopperud said. “I did absolutely nothing. It was all Gaber on that one.
“This was definitely a big win. We didn’t want to come back from the break and go 0-2.”
Kopperud came within an eyelash of completing his second hat trick of the season, but his shot at an empty net in the final minute hit the goal post. Seconds later, Reggie Millette made a shot block to preserve the victory.
Bennett Zmolek’s first USHL goal staked Cedar Rapids to a 1-0 lead with 1:35 remaining in the first period. But the Saints responded 3:03 into the middle period to tie it.
Ryan Beck won a face-off in the Cedar Rapids zone to Gaber, who fought off two defenders before sending a pass toward the blue paint. Kopperud got a piece of the puck, and it trickled through Harper for his seventh goal of the season.
“I can’t give Gaber as much credit on that one,” Kopperud said with a laugh. “I put a little skill into it and tipped it in.”
Dubuque took its first lead of the weekend 3:14 later, thanks to the Jackson twins. Ben Schultheis blocked a shot in his own zone, and Kopperud chipped the puck out to Ty Jackson, who left a drop pass for Dylan Jackson just inside the Cedar Rapids blue line. Dylan returned the puck to Ty, who scored his 10th goal of the season on a one-timer from the right face-off circle.
Cedar Rapids’ Ryan Taylor scored 1:29 into the third period, but not before video replay confirmed it.