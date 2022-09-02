UW-Platteville’s season opener under new coach Ryan Munz was a defensive slugfest on Thursday night.
NCAA Division II program Michigan Tech had just enough to hold back the Pioneers.
The Huskies built a 16-0 lead and held UW-P to 198 total yards of offense as the Pioneers dropped their opener to Michigan Tech, 23-13, in Houghton, Mich.
The Pioneers (0-1) were equally stingy on the defensive end, only allowing the Huskies 213 total yards. UW-P fell into a 16-0 hole with 9:37 left in the third quarter, but quarterback Nathan Shackelford came in for starter Michael Priami and tossed a 9-yard TD to Lucas Petersen just 3:04 later to pull within 16-7.
The Huskies scored late in the third to extend the lead to 23-7, and the Pioneers closed the scoring with 1:40 to play on Shackelford’s 8-yard TD pass to Brandt Stare.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Bickler fronts Clarke — At Dubuque Soccer Complex: Rory Bickler ran a 21:16.41 to lead the Clarke women to 37 team points and a victory at the UD Spartan Igniter meet. Jaycie Franco was second in 21:19.27 and Trinity Kessler third in 21:34.48 for the Pride.
Coe won the men’s race, with Clarke in third. Both UD teams were runner-up in the team standings.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Loras 6, St. Norbert 1 — At Rock Bowl: Ryleigh O’Brien and Julia Neary scored two goals apiece as the Duhawks rolled past St. Norbert in their opener. Payton McDonnell added a goal and an assist for Loras.
Dubuque 0, Grinnell 0 — At Grinnell, Iowa: Elisa Langer made three saves at goalkeeper for the Spartans, who locked into a scoreless tie with Grinnell in their opener.
UW-Platteville 3, Edgewood 1 — At Madison, Wis.: Emma Willard scored the Pioneers’ first goal and then assisted on Lydia Smith’s final tally as the Pioneers won at Edgewood.
MEN’S SOCCER
Clarke 1, Judson 0 — At Elgin, Ill.: Luke Persenico’s goal at 48:30 proved to be the game-winner as the Pride improved to 2-0.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Cornell 3, Dubuque 0 — At Stoltz Center: Emma Powell had nine kills, but it was a tough start to the season for the Spartans in a 25-20, 25-18, 26-24 sweep by the Rams.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Bobcats 2nd — At Iowa City: Isaiah Hammerand finished second overall in 16:27, and Quentin Nauman took sixth in 17:18, as the Western Dubuque boys finished runner-up in the 14-team field at Iowa City Kickers Soccer Club.
Alyssa Klein led the WD girls in seventh in 21:18.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Dolter, Eagles 1st — At Dubuque Golf & Country Club: Ben Dolter shot an even par 36 for nine holes to earn medalist honors, Charlie Becker added a 40, and Dubuque Wahlert scored a 159 to edge Iowa City Liberty by a stroke in a triangular that included Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
Bobcats 2nd — At Peosta, Iowa: Jackson Webber fired a 36 and Brock Wilson added a 37 as Western Dubuque shot a 157 for nine holes and was second to Cedar Falls (147) in a quadrangular at Thunder Hills Country Club.
Rams finish 3rd — At Marion, Iowa: Nate Obbink shot a 38 and Ryan Uthe had a 39 as Dubuque Senior finished with a 164 for nine holes to place third in a quadrangular at Hunters Ridge Golf Course.
Mustangs take 4th — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Wil Sigwarth and Charlie Setter each shot 36s to power Dubuque Hempstead to a 149 and fourth place at a quadrangular at Twin Pines Golf Course.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
River Ridge 3, Shullsburg 0 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Camden Russell delivered 21 digs and seven kills in the Miners’ loss to the Timberwolves, 25-13, 25-20, 25-22.
Freeport Aquin 2, Stockton 0 — At Freeport, Ill.: The ever-tough Bulldogs swept Stockton, 25-9, 25-14.
Scales Mound 2, Polo 1 — At Polo, Ill.: Anniston Werner hit for eight kills and Gwen Hesselbacher added 11 assists as the Hornets rallied past Polo on Wednesday 22-25, 25-22, 25-19.
