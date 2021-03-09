Dyersville Beckman has faced its share of adversity this season.
After losing leading scorer Mason White for the season in early January, the Trailblazers struggled to find their rhythm. Eventually, White miraculously returned to practice as the players rallied together, and the program made history by clinching its first Iowa state tournament berth since 2007.
Through all of that, the sixth-seeded Blazers (16-7) are ready for more starting today in a Class 2A state quarterfinal against No. 3 Des Moines Christian (21-2) at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
“We’re definitely playing our best basketball right now,” Beckman junior point guard Logan Goedken said. “We’re at state for the first time in 14 years, so we’re feeling pretty good.”
Beckman was battle-tested in its postseason run, and is streaking with six straight wins heading to The Well. The Blazers outlasted Jesup, 58-54 in overtime, in their district semifinal, then grinded past Waukon, 55-49, in another game that came down to the wire for the district title. Lastly, the players dug deep for 36 minutes to outlast No. 9-ranked West Branch, 56-52 in overtime, to claim the substate final.
“We enjoyed an extra week of practice to get healthy and get a little rest,” said Beckman coach Michael Molony, whose team last played on Feb. 27. “We have a big challenge ahead of us. They play a lot like us. They don’t shoot it from the outside very often. They work the ball around and get a lot of good looks inside.”
The Lions are also playing well, winners of eight straight. Each team plays well on the defensive end, as both the Blazers (49.4) and Christian (44.4) allow less than 50 points per contest.
“I think that’s the No. 1 thing for us,” Goedken said. “We work on it every day in practice. If we can defend and trust the offense, we’ll be perfectly fine.”
Both programs rely heavily on their ability to work the ball around on the offensive end to get high-percentage looks at the rim. The Blazers have attempted 949 shots on the season, with 350 coming from beyond the arc. The Lions have put up 1,116 shots this season with only 319 coming from downtown. Beckman ultimately has the edge in 3-point percentage (35% to 30%) and that could prove crucial when looking to create distance in a tight game.
“I think the big thing in this game is going to come down to who can get on the big runs,” Molony said. “Both teams defensively are really strong. Who gets the rebounds, hustle plays, and who can build the stops. And when you get stops, can you score on the other end? That’s going to be the key. Who can build those stops on the defensive end.”
Behind the size of Padraig Gallagher, Jack Gehling and Jake Hermsen, the Blazers on paper could have the advantage in the rebounding department. However, the Lions have racked up 232 offensive rebounds on the season (10 per game average) and the Blazers will need to limit those extra opportunities.
“We’ll have an advantage in rebounding,” Molony said. “We’ve done a great job on the glass, especially in the playoffs. If we can hold them to one-shot stops, that’ll be big for us. They have guards that will attack the rim, so we’ll need to do the little things to win. It’s that type of game: Who can pair the stops and scores and take the momentum from the other team.”
The winner will meet either No. 2-seed Western Christian (19-5) or No. 7 Camanche (18-6) in the state semifinals on Thursday at noon. While the Beckman coaches have stressed it’s all about the experience for the players, that experience will frankly be more enjoyable with a longer run.
“It feels great. We haven’t been down there for so long, but the coaches know what it’s like,” Goedken said. “They’ve been there, and we’ve been through a lot this season. But, through it all we’ve stuck together and made it to state. Now we just have to keep it going.”