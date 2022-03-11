Scales Mound’s Benjamin Vandigo shoots over the defense of Pecatonica’s Hunter Hoffman and Bo Seaton during their Illinois Class 1A sectional semifinal last week in Pecatonica, Ill. Vandigo received Class 1A first team all-state honors from the Illinois Associated Press on Thursday.
It’s been a remarkable season for Scales Mound, and Benjamin Vandigo’s play has been at the forefront.
On the same day as the Hornets took the floor at the State Farm Center in Champaign for their first-ever trip to the Illinois state basketball tournament, Vandigo was named to the Illinois Class 1A Associated Press all-state first team on Thursday.
Scales Mound teammates Ben Werner and Collin Fosler, along with East Dubuque’s Dawson Feyen and Galena’s Ethan Hefel, earned all-state honorable mention.
A 6-foot-4 senior guard/forward, Vandigo terrorized defenses this season in averaging 17.2 points, 7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game as the Hornets won their first-ever Northwest Upstate Illini Conference championship, sectional championship and super sectional championship en route to state while setting a program record for wins.
Vandigo had plenty of help from Werner and Fosler.
Werner, a 6-foot-4 senior forward, averaged 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest. Fosler, a 6-foot-2 senior guard, added 10 points, 4.5 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 2 steals per game throughout an historic season for the Hornets.
Feyen was the motor that made the Warriors go in another successful campaign for East Dubuque. The 5-foot-10 senior guard averaged 13.2 points and 3.5 assists per game in getting the Warriors back to the regional final.
Hefel closed a strong career for the Pirates. A 6-foot-1 senior guard, Hefel averaged 16.3 points, 5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game for Galena in a 20-win campaign.