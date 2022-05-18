EPWORTH, Iowa — Brant Perry delivered just the right kind of momentum Dubuque Wahlert needed heading into the postseason later this week.
The Golden Eagles’ senior forward scored the winning goal on a penalty kick with 1:04 remaining as Wahlert battled past Western Dubuque, 2-1, on Tuesday at Buchman Field in the regular-season finale for both teams.
“There’s a lot of pressure, but I enjoyed the after effect that’s for sure,” Perry said. “I just pick a spot before I take it and I just commit to that spot.”
Wahlert was on the attack most of the first half and came up empty handed. Jackson Haugen took a long shot at the 37-minute mark that sailed too high, then Perry had a chance deep in WD territory, but at a tough angle the shot traveled wide left. Perry had another try with 27 minutes left in the half, but Schuyler Ridenour scooped it up for the save for WD.
A mishap by Wahlert (4-10, 1-6 Mississippi Valley Conference) handed WD (1-11, 0-7) the first goal of the game. As the Bobcats attacked, defender Ian Borelli tried heading the ball out of the danger zone but instead sent it right into his own goal to give WD a 1-0 lead with 9:56 until halftime — a score that would hold to the break.
“Ultimately, we conceded that goal because of a lack of communication,” Wahlert coach Cameron Scott said. “Even though our own player put it in our own net, the break down of communication led to the goal.”
The Eagles finally broke through when Murphy Newlin found the back of the net to knot things up with 23:31 remaining.
“Second half was much better, but still not where we need to be at,” Scott said. “I thought we moved the ball really well and got it into the dangerous zones we wanted it to be in.”
With overtime looming, the Bobcats were called for a penalty inside the box that set the stage for Perry to drive home the winner in the right side of the net.
“I definitely didn’t want it to come down to that, but it had to,” Perry said. “I think overall it could have been better, but we got the job done.”
Both teams open postseason tournament action on Thursday.
“It’s painful,” WD coach James Suarez said. “It’s one of those things that in the huddle at the end of the game, there’s nothing I can say to ease the pain of this. This team for most of the game fought so hard. The beauty and the pain of the game, is you have to play 80 minutes. In the second half, they played amazing for 38 minutes and 30 seconds. It was the last minute and a half that did us in. That’s a painful lesson to learn.”
