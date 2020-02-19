BELLEVUE, Iowa — Taking an opponent’s best shot has become daily practice for Bellevue Marquette.
Miranda Peters and her Mohawk teammates welcome the challenge, and they conquered another on Tuesday night.
The Iowa Class 1A No. 2-ranked Mohawks couldn’t quite shake Clinton Prince of Peace throughout the first 2½ quarters during their 1A regional quarterfinal at Marquette High School. Then Peters made sure the Irish couldn’t get close enough to pull off the upset.
The 5-foot-11 senior forward scored 11 of her game-high 27 points in the pivotal third quarter as the Mohawks pulled away for the win, 62-45. Tori Michel scored nine points with 10 rebounds, Delaney Banowetz added eight points and Halle Kilburg and Holly Kremer chipped in six apiece for Marquette.
“If you want to make this game not so nerve-wracking, you may as well turn on the jets in the third quarter,” said Peters, who added nine rebounds. “Just stick it to them and guarantee us a spot in the next round.”
Marquette (21-1) advanced to host Friday night’s regional semifinal against Calamus-Wheatland (13-10). The regional final and Iowa state tournament berth would be at stake on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf.
“Seems like we’ve had a target on our backs for quite some time now,” Marquette coach Jim Kettmann said. “Every team that’s come in is super aggressive against us and they want to take us out. I would do the same thing. They’re scrappy and they keep coming at you. Very proud of our girls for holding strong against that kind of fire.”
The Mohawks lost to state champ Newell-Fonda in the semifinals last season and have been high in the rankings all year, recently climbing to second right behind the defending champs and unbeaten Mustangs. It’s led to a target on Marquette that the Irish (13-10) were gunning for in the quarterfinals.
“I think at first we weren’t used to the target,” said Michel, a standout swimmer for Dubuque Wahlert who recently committed to join the University of Iowa rowing team. “We were like, wow, at first. All these teams really want to get us. We definitely wanted to prove to all these teams coming at us that we are as good as our record. It fuels the fire to keep going.”
The Mohawks led by six at the end of the first quarter and extended the lead to 30-22 at halftime, but Prince of Peace wouldn’t relent. After the Irish trimmed the lead to seven, Peters scored seven straight points — including a shot from beyond the arc — then scored inside again to push the lead to 41-25.
“She’s just a great all-around player,” Kettmann said. “She gets tired sometimes, but yet we make her bring the ball up, make her post-up, shoot 3s and guard the toughest girl always. She had a great game tonight. She comes out and does her job and she does her work every night.”
With two more wins, the Mohawks would return to Des Moines for the second consecutive season and maybe even get a rematch with Newell-Fonda — likely in the championship game — if things go their way. That’s something the Mohawks’ three seniors have been gearing towards since the offseason began in Des Moines last March.
“I’m very hungry to get back and can speak for Miranda and Halle,” Michel said. “That’s been No. 1 on our list since the season started, getting back to Wells Fargo (Arena). I think we can definitely do it with the team that we have, as long as we continue playing as a team.”