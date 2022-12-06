More changes could be coming to Iowa’s prep football classification system, potentially as early as next season.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced on Tuesday that a proposed amendment to its Articles of Incorporation, which would include a socioeconomic factor for football classifications, will be put to a vote of membership next week.
The IHSAA’s classification committee recommended and the Board of Control on Monday approved to adopt a classification system similar to one currently used by the Minnesota State High School League. The proposed change would reduce 40% of a school’s free or reduced lunch from its annual BEDS enrollment to determine its classification.
Under the proposed change, a school with an enrollment of 1,000 and a free or reduced lunch percentage of 37, the school’s classification number would drop to 852. The school’s BEDS enrollment (9th-11th grade for the upcoming school year) must be submitted through the state Board of Education to be included.
“I want to commend the IHSAA classification committee, the board of control, and the IHSAA staff for their important work on this study and resulting recommendation,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said in a release. “Our schools have asked us to consider socioeconomic factors in classification and the IHSAA, after much study and discussion, is pleased to offer such a strategy.”
Member schools, either principals or superintendents depending on if the schools is classified as AA or A, will receive an email to vote on the amendment. Each school will count as one vote.
Voting will open Dec. 16 and close Dec. 22.
The amendment — if passed by 50% of all member schools or 60% of voting schools — must still be approved by the Iowa State Board of Education.
If the change is approved, it will be in place for the 2023-24 season.
There figured to be changes coming this offseason anyway. The IHSAA is at the end of a two-year district cycle and will announce realignment changes and schedules later this winter.
The classes are determined strictly by enrollment.
The IHSAA currently divides schools into six classes for 11-player football, with the top 36 schools competing in Class 5A. The next 36 slot into Class 4A, with 36 in 3A, 48 in 2A, 48 in 1A and the remainder in Class A. Schools with a BEDS enrollment below 120 are eligible to play 8-player football.
The IHSAA has studied various ways to level the playing field among schools in recent years.
Class 5A was added two seasons ago, and the IHSAA’s staff, board and classification committee joined with the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for a two-year joint committee to explore possible classification changes.
This proposal is the first that would change how schools are classified, and could provide an avenue to apply the model to other sports.
“The overwhelming majority of communication regarding concerns with competitive equity referenced football,” Keating said. “Additionally, football is the only sport in which the regular season is scheduled by the IHSAA. In all other sports, individual schools, through conference affiliation or their non-conference opponents, determine their own regular season schedules. We will continue to study other sports to determine if this model should be applied.”
IHSAA-sanctioned football began with four classes (4A-1A) in 1972 and added Class A in 1981. Eight-player was officially introduced in 2000, and Class 5A marked its first season in 2021.
Eleven area programs competed in six different classes this season.
Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior both played in 5A, with Western Dubuque in 4A and West Delaware and Maquoketa in 3A. Dubuque Wahlert was in 2A, Cascade and Beckman Catholic played in 1A, and Bellevue, Clayton Ridge and Maquoketa Valley were in Class A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.