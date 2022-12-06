08262022-seniorhempsteadfootball10-sg.JPG
The Iowa High School Athletic Association has advanced a vote to member schools that would introduce a socioeconomic factor into football classifications for future seasons.

More changes could be coming to Iowa’s prep football classification system, potentially as early as next season.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced on Tuesday that a proposed amendment to its Articles of Incorporation, which would include a socioeconomic factor for football classifications, will be put to a vote of membership next week.

