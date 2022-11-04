There is a pretty simple formula for winning football games.
Protect the football like it’s your most prized possession, and take it away from your opponent whenever possible.
It’s easier said than done, but Dubuque Wahlert has been doing it to perfection this season.
The Golden Eagles enter the Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinals with an impressive plus-20 turnover margin this season. Wahlert (8-2) hosts Crestwood (7-3) tonight at the Rock Bowl with a trip to the UNI-Dome on the line.
“Our formula has been take care of the football and take the ball away and that, on top of running the ball and playing good defense is always the formula to win,” Wahlert coach Jamie Marshall said. “(Forcing turnovers is) a priority for us and we have it posted in our locker room. They’re reminded of it every day and we do drills on both sides to take it away and ball security.
“Those are things that are emphasized, and and when the opportunities arise on Fridays after you’ve had that many reps, it becomes second nature to try to find the football. We’ve been great at it this year on defense, so it’s huge. It’s huge in field position and it does so much for a team when you can get that.”
The Eagles have forced 28 turnovers as a team (11 fumble recoveries, 17 interceptions) — an average of nearly three per game.
Crestwood quarterback Cole Butikofer has been intercepted six times in 116 pass attempts and the Eagles will be focused on increasing that number.
“Takeaways have won us the game plenty of times,” two-way lineman Jack Goerdt said. “Against West Marshall, that helped a lot with our three or four turnovers. That really changed the whole momentum of the game.”
Matthew Nachtman, J.P. Weber and Dylan Kern recovered fumbles, and Ryan Brosius intercepted a pass in the Eagles’ 21-14 win over previously undefeated West Marshall in last week’s second-round game.
Wahlert pairs that defense with an offense that can attack from multiple different places and with plenty of speed.
Brosius is the most versatile weapon, with touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams. He leads the Eagles with 732 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, and has caught 16 passes for 279 yards and four scores.
“It’s always the O-line that worked their tails off but never get the credit,” Brosius said. “I think I have some of the best O-line in the state and I think the team knows that. The wide receivers block always. No matter who’s out on the field, I feel like they always do their job well and want everyone on the team to succeed.”
Wahlert has a large stable of horses in its backfield that are seeing plenty of success.
Michael Bormann has 645 rushing yards and six touchdowns; Kenny Petraitis has 360 yards and five touchdowns; and Alex Eisbach has run for 275 yards and five scores.
Quarterback Bryce Rudiger has completed 61 of 99 passes (61.6%) for 862 yards with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed for 242 yards and five touchdowns.
Wahlert has gone 6-1 since a 40-7 loss to Class 4A power Cedar Rapids Xavier in Week 3. In the seven games since, the Eagles are allowing just 10.7 points per game.
The Eagles have scored 63, 71, 62 and 21 points over the course of its current four-game winning streak.
Crestwood is coming off a 20-18 victory over Waukon — which beat Wahlert, 28-6, at the Rock Bowl on Sept. 30.
The Cadets are allowing 19 points per game in the postseason.
Their 28-20 first-round victory two weeks ago came against a North Fayette Valley team that Wahlert beat, 48-14, on Sept. 23.
“They’re a great football team,” Marshall said. “They play well in all three phases. Similar to us, they play complementary football and their offense does a great job of holding onto the ball and scoring, converting fourth downs. It’s going to be a test. They have a great quarterback. He’s a really good runner along with the running back, so we’ll certainly have our hands full.”
The Eagles are already in rarified air and hope to take it a step farther.
Wahlert has played in the state quarterfinals four times and reached the state semifinals in 1987, 1988 and 1991. The Eagles also reached the quarterfinals in 1990.
Prior to this season, Wahlert’s last playoff win came in the first round of the 2008 Class 4A playoffs.
“It would mean a lot to our program and to the school to get basically to the final four, to get to the UNI-Dome and the semifinals,” Marshall said. “It hasn’t been done around here in a long, long time, and it would be a huge step for everybody.”
