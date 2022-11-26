Last season, Cascade again staked its claim as top dogs in the River Valley North, advancing all the way to the state tournament.
A second-half surge nearly carried Bellevue all the way to Des Moines, as well. Beckman Catholic and Maquoketa will look to make some postseason noise this season as new members of the River Valley Conference.
Here is a preview look at area girls basketball teams competing in the River Valley Conference:
BECKMAN CATHOLIC
Coach — Chad Thomason (12th season, 96-153)
Last year — 7-16, 4-13 WaMaC
Returning starters — Lil McDermott (Sr., G); Shelby Pirc (Sr., F/C); Trista Schmidt (Sr., G); Shea Steffen (Sr., G/F|)
Other returning veterans — Jenna Lansing (Sr., F/C); Mia Maiers (Sr., G); Reese Osterhaus (Jr., G); Kaylee Lehman (Jr., F/C)
Promising newcomers — Nicole Goedken (Soph., G); Ellie Brown (Soph., G); Eva Rahe (Soph., F/C); Ellie Kronlage (Soph., F/C)
Outlook — The Trailblazers return six players that have been key contributors over the last few seasons, starting with all-conference seniors McDermott and Pirc. That experience should bode well for them as they navigate through the early portion of the season. With limited numbers, Beckman’s bench will be short, so the Trailblazers will rely heavily on their proven veteran leadership that led them to the brink of the state tournament two years ago.
BELLEVUE
Coach — Scott Jess (2nd season, 15-9)
Last year — 15-9, 11-8 RVC
Returning starters — Ka’Lynn DeShaw (Sr., F); Kalesia DeShaw (Sr., G); Morgan Meyer (Sr., G); Teagan Humphrey (Jr., F)
Other returning letterwinners — Kate Dunne (Soph., C); Adalynne Leach (Jr., F)
Promising newcomers — Jami Portz (Jr., G); Aunika Hager (Soph., G); Hannah Braet (Jr., F)
Outlook — The Comets kicked it into high gear after the holiday break last season, and that surge nearly led them all the way to the state tournament. This season, they’ll look to put it all together from the get-go behind returning all-conference performers Humphrey and the DeShaw sisters. Bellevue will feature plenty of experience from its proven playmakers, but will be thin and inexperienced coming off the bench.
CASCADE
Coach — Mike Sconsa (18th year)
Last year — 20-5, 15-2 RVC
Key returning players — Taryn Hoffman (Sr., G); Alyssa Lux (Sr., G); Ella Otting (Sr., F); Devin Simon (Sr., G); Ellie Green (Jr., F); Claudia Noonan (Jr., G); Josie Manternach (Soph., F); Molly Roling (Soph., G)
Promising newcomers — Bre Lamey (Jr., F); Klaire Bergfeld (Soph., F); Kate Green (Soph., G); Addison Frake (Fr., G);
Outlook — After a brief one-year hiatus, the Cougars returned to their postseason domain last season, advancing to their 10th state tournament appearance in program history. Cascade will have to replace its leading scorer over the last few seasons with the graduation of Ally Hoffman, but does return its next three scoring leaders in Lux, Simon and Roling. The Class 2A preseason No. 7-ranked Cougars bring back a nice core of veterans and will have depth, but a lack of interior size will be a reason for concern on the defensive end and crashing the boards.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — James Doepke (6th season, 62-51)
Last year — 10-13, 7-10 WaMaC
Returning starters — Reese Kuhlman (Jr., G)
Other returning letterwinners — Carley Cavanagh (Jr., G); Kacy Williams (Jr., G)
Promising newcomers — Cora Widel (Fr., F); Aubrey Kroymann (Fr., G); Kendall Kuhlman (Fr., G); Hadley Ihrig (Fr., G); Hailey Veach (Fr., F/C); Justice Ambruster (Fr., G)
Outlook — Without a senior on the roster, the Cardinals are extremely young and lack a ton of varsity experience. But if its season opening victory of Western Dubuque was any indication, Maquoketa will be a formidable opponent as new members of the RVC. Reese Kuhlman is back as the lone returning starter and will be looked on to provide much-needed leadership early on, but promising freshmen Widel and Kroymann proved in Game 1 that they are ready for the grind of a varsity season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.