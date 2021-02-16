Moody Gymnasium will play host to one heck of a postseason tune-up tonight.
Less than a week out before the start of the Iowa Class 4A postseason, a ranked showdown hits the court this evening as No. 6-ranked Dubuque Hempstead hosts top-ranked Cedar Falls.
The Tigers (15-0) remained in the top spot of the 4A rankings with the release of The Iowa Associated Press’ boys basketball poll on Monday. The Mustangs (14-3) moved up a spot to No. 6, setting the stage for a classic confrontation ahead of the postseason.
In the Class 3A poll, Western Dubuque (14-4) moved up one position to No. 7.
Western Dubuque 75, Waterloo East 48 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Dylan Johnson scored 27 points, Nick Bryant had 16 and Garrett Baumhover added 15 as the Bobcats cruised past the Trojans.
Anamosa 47, Cascade 36 — At Anamosa, Iowa: In the theme for their season, the Cougars (6-16) again struggled on the offensive end and closed the year in a Class 2A District 8 opener against the Blue Raiders (13-6).
Tipton 67, Bellevue 47 — At Tipton, Iowa: The Comets (6-16) hung tough, but were ousted in their Class 2A District 8 opener by a strong second half by the Tigers (8-13).
Edgewood-Colesburg 73, MFL/Mar-Mac 23 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings (16-5) blitzed out to a 39-8 lead by halftime, routing the Bulldogs (7-15) in their Class 1A District 6 opener. Ed-Co advanced to the district semifinal on Thursday to host Turkey Valley (14-6).
South Winneshiek 64, Clayton Ridge 56 (OT) — At Calmar, Iowa: The Eagles (11-10) had their season come to an end in a Class 1A District 6 first-round loss to the Warriors (15-6) in overtime.
Clinton Prince of Peace 60, Bellevue Marquette 41 — At Clinton, Iowa: Carson Michels closed a remarkable career by scoring a game-high 19 points, but the Mohawks (7-12) couldn’t get much else going in a Class 1A District 7 opener against Prince of Peace (13-7).
East Dubuque 48, Lena-Winslow 32 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Ben Tressel scored 14 points as the Warriors (4-0) remained unbeaten with another tough effort on the defensive end, locking down the Panthers.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Dubuque 104, Central 82 — At Pella, Iowa: Patrick Mayfield scored 28 points, Peter Ragen added 24 points and Hunter Snyder chipped in 19 points off the bench as the Spartans (9-0) beat the Dutch and remained atop the American Rivers Conference at 5-0.