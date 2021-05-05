Here is a capsule look at area teams competing in the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League this spring:
BOSCOBEL
Co-coaches — Claire Waltz-U’ren and Corey Grassel (2nd season)
2019 record — 5-16 (3-10)
Returning veterans — Isabelle Manning (Sr.); Ava Grassel (Sr.); Emma Creasey (Sr.); Katlyn Seeley (Sr.); Ava Trumm (Sr.); Sarah Knowles (Jr.)
Promising newcomer — Gretta Grassel (Fr.)
Outlook — The Bulldogs return six starters and add a strong freshman pitcher with plenty of experience in travel ball. Boscobel is hoping that helps translate into a stronger season on the diamond. The Bulldogs have 10 players on their roster who will be playing in their first varsity season.
CUBA CITY
Coach — Megan Rojemann (2nd season)
2019 record — 13-10 (11-3)
Returning starter — Delaney Ryan (Sr., P)
Promising newcomers — Hailey Stich (Jr., C); Shelby Soja (Sr., IF); Julie Augustin (Sr., 3B/OF); Ella Kruser (Jr., 1B/OF); Breann Kraus (Jr., P); Paige Beau (Jr., SS); Kylee Myers (Jr., 1B); Kaylee Pickel (Jr., OF; Ella Marshall (Jr., OF); Mercede Sweet (Jr., OF); Camry Neis (Jr., IF); Katelyn Droessler (Jr., IF); Hailey Lewis (Jr., IF); Carly Bowden (Jr., C/OF)
Outlook — The Cubans expect Ryan and Stich to be their anchors as they return to action this season. Cuba City will be young, like most teams, but a talented group of players bring energy and enthusiasm to the program. Gaining experience and then quickly utilizing it to improve could go a long way toward the Cubans winning a conference championship.
DARLINGTON
Coach — Molly Rice (4th season)
2019 record — 1-18 (0-14)
Returning seniors — Brianna Gavinski (Sr., OF); Cori Golackson (Sr., IF); Hailie Johnson (Sr., OF); Kaylyn McGuire (Sr., UTIL); Xandria Olson (Sr., IF); Laura Sturtuz (Sr., OF)
Returning juniors — Mila Gille; Jaiden Goebel; Brenna Grossen; Josie Thomas; Greta Volkening
Outlook — The canceled season came at a bad time for the Redbirds, who struggled through 2019 and could have used the extra experience to build towards a title run in 2021. Rice has a coachable group and expects strong leadership from the seven seniors.
FENNIMORE
Coach — James Prochaska (6th season)
2019 record — 13-10 (8-6)
Returning veterans — Drehya Dresen (Sr., 3B); Brynn Peterson (Jr., P); Kylie Dresen (Jr., C); Isabell James (Jr., IF); McKenna Oyen (Sr., P/OF); Brooke McCullough (Jr., OF)
Promising newcomers — Breanna Hipenbecker (Jr.); Megan Miles (Jr.); Allison Wells (Jr.); Mckenzie Kopp (Jr.); Sophie Faulkner (Soph.); Jenna James (Fr.)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles are trying to replace a talented graduated class but they have plenty of experience to build around, including the 2019’s second-leading base-stealer in Dresen. There is enthusiasm within the program after missing out last year. While Fennimore has experience at key positions, Prochaska worries about depth and the ability to fight through injuries.
IOWA-GRANT
Coach — Deanna Fulton (18th season)
2019 record — 13-8 (10-4)
Returning starters — Mya McCarthy (Sr., P); Grace Kite (Sr., P/1B); Taylor Runde (Sr., IF/OF)
Other returning veterans — Jordan Shores (Sr., IF/OF)
Promising newcomers — Marissa Hahn (Sr., OF); Avri Kleist (Sr., IF); Lauren Lincheid (Sr., OF/IF); MaKayla Pilling (Jr., OF/IF)
Outlook — The Panthers return a pair of experienced pitchers in McCarthy and Kite, who have played varsity since they were freshmen. That tandem will go a long way toward determining Iowa-Grant’s fate this season, both in the pitching circle and in the batter’s box. The Panthers will have inexperienced players seeing their first taste of varsity action, but still expect to be in the thick of the conference chase.
MINERAL POINT
Coach — Quinn Schultz (13th season)
2019 record — 19-6 (12-2)
Returning starters — Ivy Lawinger (Sr., P/IF); Ella Chambers (Jr., OF)
Promising newcomers — Delaney Ross (Jr., C); Kennedy Wenger (Soph., IF); Kennedy Kabat (Soph., IF); Kaitlyn Cox (Soph., IF/OF); Olivia Wendhausen (Soph., OF); Rilyn Mootz (Soph., P)
Outlook — The Pointers won a conference championship the last time they played a season. But this team will look much different with just two starters back two years later. Mineral Point still expects to be in the title chase, but gaining valuable experience early and peaking at the end of the season will be the priority.
SOUTHWESTERN
Coach — Jeni Freiburger (3rd season)
2019 record — 16-10 (6-7)
Returning starters — Hannah Brant (Jr., P); Gracie Redfearn (Jr., C)
Other returning veterans — Emma Leibfried (Sr., IF); Laynee Runde (Sr., IF/OF); Keylee Dreessens (Sr., IF/OF); Mallory Kaiser (Sr., IF); Lucy Freiburger (Jr., IF); Bailey Stephenson (Jr., OF)
Promising newcomers — Nevada Farrey (Jr., OF); Sabrina Splinter (Jr., IF/OF); Kelsey Mick (Jr., IF)
Outlook — The Wildcats boast solid leadership throughout a roster filled with coachable athletes eager to improve. Southwestern has plenty of talent, but a young team is lacking valuable varsity experience. But, the Wildcats still expect to be a factor in the title race.