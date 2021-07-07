Logan Runde finally succumbed to the dogpile, but his Dubuque Hempstead teammates had to run him down in shallow centerfield to get to him.
The senior right-fielder delivered a two-out RBI single just out of the reach of leaping centerfielder Logan Brosius to give the Mustangs an improbable 9-8 victory over Western Dubuque to complete a sweep on Tuesday at Core Field. Hempstead rallied from a seven-run deficit in the final two innings to clinch the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Valley Division title for the second straight year.
The Mustangs took the opener, 10-0, in five innings.
“I put a pretty good swing on it, but I actually thought he was going to catch it. It just kept carrying,” Runde said. “I couldn’t have done it without the guys in front of me getting on base and putting me in that situation. Everybody came through those last two innings.
“I knew that, even though we were down big, we still had a chance. Me and the other outfielders were talking, and we said, ‘Why not us?’ It’s an unbelievable feeling to win conference back-to-back years. That was our expectation coming into the year, we stuck to our ways and got it done.”
The Mustangs (26-7, 22-6) began to creep back into the game in the sixth after falling behind, 8-1. John Cornelius reached on an error, Trey Schaber doubled and sophomore Solen Munson blasted a three-run home run onto Pennsylvania Avenue to get Hempstead within 8-4.
“We needed a spark, and it just happened to be me,” Munson said. “We have a lot of guys on this team who have come up big in important moments this year. It doesn’t matter how many runs you’re down, if you get a spark like that, guys start believing.
“The bench did a great job of keeping everybody up, even when we were down. We all believe in each other. Without the bench guys, it doesn’t happen. They bring the life and inspire us. That’s how those big comebacks happen.”
After two errors, the Mustangs scratched out another run on a Michael Garrett sacrifice fly to get it within 8-5.
“Colton McIlrath did a great job on the mound for us, and he certainly pitched well enough to win that game,” Bobcats coach Casey Bryant said. “But we gave them seven outs in that inning. The game should have been over. We were very generous and opened the door for them, and all Hempstead had to do was walk through it.
“We’re going to move on and go play baseball again (today). We had a rough turnaround after playing down at Iowa City West (Monday) night, and we knew that. But we almost got out of here with a win.”
In the seventh, Cornelius led off with a double and scored on Schaber’s base hit to chase McIlrath. After a walk and hit batsman, Garrett added another sacrifice fly to pull the Mustangs within a run, and leadoff man Kellen Strohmeyer laced a two-out single through the right side to tie it, 8-8.
“I knew I didn’t have to try to do too much, just get a base hit and keep it going, because the guys behind me do such a great job of driving in runs, as they did,” Strohmeyer said. “It felt really good to come through there. Making an out in those situations never feels good, so I’m just glad I could get on and keep it going.”
The Bobcats (16-17, 11-15) used a two-out rally in the top of the first to take an early lead. Sawyer Nauman drilled an opposite-field double off the right-centerfield fence and scored on Jayden Siegert’s base hit through the right side of the infield.
Two innings later, Western Dubuque batted around and scored four times to stretch its lead to 5-0. Bryn Vantiger doubled in the first run, and two more came across on Tucker Nauman’s base hit, which skipped past the left fielder. Brosius capped the rally with an RBI fielder’s choice.
Hempstead got a run back in the bottom half. Strohmeyer and Zach Sabers delivered one-out singles to start the rally and Runde reached on an error to load the bases. Cornelius followed with a long drive to left-center, and centerfielder Brosius made a brilliant running catch. Strohmeyer tagged and scored, but Sabers was ruled to have left early in an attempt to score from second, and the inning ended.
Goodman led off the fourth with a base hit and eventually came around to score on a wild pitch to make it 6-1.
The Bobcats tacked on another run in the fifth. Brosius led off by hitting a sinking liner to left, Brock Booth just missed making a diving catch, and the ball rolled to the fence for an inside-the-park home run. In the sixth, Sawyer Nauman led off with a walk and scored from first on Siegert’s double to left-center.
In the opener, the Mustangs jumped on top in the bottom of the first. Sabers drew a one-out walk and scored all the way from first on Runde’s double inside the left-field line.
An inning later, Hempstead doubled its lead. Lane Wels led off with a base hit, and courtesy runner Cole Swartz raced to third when the Bobcats mishandled Mitch Heuer’s bunt and scored on Garrett’s base hit to left.
The Mustangs ended Isaac Then’s pitching outing in the third, as six of the first seven batters reached safely. Cornelius led off with a single and scored on Wels’ double to right-center, Heuer singled and Garrett walked to load the bases. Strohmeyer singled in a run and Sabers drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 5-0.
Collin Reuter came on in relief, and two runs came in when Runde’s fly ball to left-center dropped. Dane Schope doubled in a run, Cornelius added a run-scoring sacrifice fly to right, and Schaber singled in another run to make it 10-0. In the inning, Hempstead sent 14 batters to the plate and scored the eight runs on six hits, three walks and two errors.
“It’s huge to have the bats behind you when you’re pitching,” said Wels, who pitched a two-hitter and struck out three. “When you have a lead, you can relax and just throw strikes. And the guys played great defense behind me.”