DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Kiersten Schmitt and her Dyersville Beckman teammates have been working toward this moment.
Now, the Iowa Class 2A No. 7-ranked Trailblazers are hoping their strenuous regular-season schedule has prepared them to take it to the next level.
Schmitt delivered 14 kills, 19 digs and two ace serves, while Leah Wessels added 27 assists and Olivia Hogan provided 25 digs and two aces as Beckman swept North Cedar, 25-13, 25-20, 25-14, in a 2A regional quarterfinal on Wednesday night at Beckman High School.
“We all came out strong in the beginning,” said Schmitt, a standout right-side hitter committed to Iowa State University. “I feel like we struggled with passing for a little bit, but towards the end of the first set we really came together and were playing together.”
Jenna Lansing and Kamryn Klas added five kills apiece, and Lauren Osterhaus added four more as the Blazers (31-11) advanced to host Monday night’s regional semifinal against West Branch (21-13).
“We’re really looking forward to that one,” said Lansing, a junior right-side hitter. “That should be fun.”
Reaching this level again has been on the mind of these players for a full year, as after making the 2A state championship game two years ago and earning a runner-up trophy, the Blazers appeared destined to return and make another run last fall. However, Beckman ran into the buzzsaw of Hudson in regionals and suffered an early exit in the semifinals.
“I feel like all of us are really going to push to win this next game,” Schmitt said. “This next one is really going to be our redemption from last year. We’re all just excited and we’re ready to get things done in practice and really work on our game.”
While there may be 11 notches in Beckman’s loss column, there are none to hang its head about. Beckman coach Todd Troutman notoriously lines up tough, higher-class competition to prepare his players for this moment — their losses include tough matches to 4A top-ranked Western Dubuque and 3A No. 2 West Delaware, just to name a couple.
“You look at the teams we’ve lost to, and I don’t think there’s a bad team on there,” Troutman said. “You got to have those as you go through the season so you don’t get frustrated and you don’t get nervous playing anybody. I think the kids welcome that challenge every week, so we’re tested at this point and now it’s a matter of just putting things together.”
The Knights (18-16) took the early lead twice in the opening set, but after Osterhaus hammered a kill for a 5-4 lead, it was all Blazers from there. Klas’ deep drop shot pushed the advantage to 13-7 and it only grew. Schmitt floored another big hit before the Knights sent a shot wide to close Beckman’s 25-13 triumph.
“That really prepares us for the postseason,” Schmitt said of the tough regular-season schedule. “We’re playing 5A, 4A, 3A competition throughout the year. Playing those games, we learn in tough situations that you can’t give up free points. Playing those tougher teams really helps us.”
North Cedar came out tough in the second set, and consecutive aces from Aubrie Pruess gave the Knights a 6-2 lead. Schmitt got the Blazers going with an ace to help retake the lead, but the Knights answered and tied the match at 12.
Klas delivered a kill to give the Blazers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Schmitt added a kill and then teamed with Shely Pirc for a score on a block, then Wessels added a pretty fake set-kill to give Beckman some breathing room at 20-15. The Knights crept back within 23-20, but Schmitt’s blasting hit and an ace closed out the 25-20 victory and 2-0 match lead before never trailing in the final set.
“We really just come together as a team really well in those moments,” Lansing said. “We just know that we have to execute and finish strong. Just finish the sets out the best way we can. We just communicate the best in those types of close-set moments. We know we have to work together and push through as a team.”