IOWA CITY — With its season on the line and only three outs worth of life remaining, the Dubuque Wahlert baseball team showed its heart Saturday afternoon.
The Golden Eagles staged a dramatic two-run rally to extend the Iowa Class 3A state championship at the University of Iowa’s Duane Banks Field. But top-ranked Marion answered right back to earn a thrilling 7-6 victory in a battle of two teams seeking their first state titles.
“The feeling going into that seventh inning was no one person can do it all, it’s going to take a teamwork effort,” said No. 8 hitter Derek Tauber, who drove in the tying run on an infield single. “Everyone in the dugout, from the athletic trainer to the coaches to the players to even (batboy) Quincy (Tuescher) … we needed everyone to do their part. All we could do was keep passing the torch, and that’s what we did.
“That inning was exhausting. After we tied it, there was nothing holding us back. We felt like we had new life and we’d go get it. We were relieved but at the same time extremely nervous, because Marion has a great team, and they showed it.”
Trailing, 6-4, through six innings, the Eagles received a jolt of energy when No. 3 hitter Aaron Savary laced a leadoff double to the left-centerfield gap, and Jack Walsh reached on an error. The Eagles pulled within a run when Savary scored on Landon Stoll’s fielder’s choice.
“My first three at-bats, he threw a first-pitch slider, so I was looking for it,” Savary said. “He threw it right down the middle, and I punched it to the gap. It felt amazing because it got us started and gave us a chance.”
With two outs and a 3-2 count, Tauber tied the game, 6-6, when he chopped a slow roller just out of the reach of Marion ace pitcher Boede Rahe, who had just hit the limit of 110 pitches, for the game-tying RBI.
Myles Davis came on in relief and induced Ryan Brosius into a fly out to left to end a second-and-third threat and pump up the Indians dugout.
Marion leadoff hitter Gage Franck opened the bottom of the seventh with a one-out single up the middle, and Cael Hodges and Owen Puk reached on hit batsmen to load the bases. Davis hit a fly ball to Ryan Brosius in right field, but Franck narrowly beat the throw home to catcher Sam Besler to give the Indians the title.
“Coming in to pitch, all I had to do was throw strikes and brush off everything that happened before in that inning,” Davis said. “At the plate, I was confident the whole time in the batter’s box. I just wanted to drive the baseball.
“When I hit it, I thought, ‘That’s getting down,’ but he made a great catch and a great throw to make it really close at home. I was just hoping, ‘Call him safe. Call him safe. Call him safe.’ It was an amazing feeling when they actually did.”
Few gave Wahlert (32-12) much of a chance on paper. Rahe entered the game with an 11-0 record and allowed only six earned runs in 59 innings of work. The Golden Eagles touched him for six earned runs on 12 hits in 6 2/3 innings just three days after they beat Winterset and Texas Christian University recruit Justin Hackett in the quarterfinals, 4-1.
“We didn’t care if Rahe was a stud pitcher or not,” Savary said. “They don’t play in the tough (Mississippi Valley) Conference like we do. When we scored four runs off Hackett the other night, it gave us the confidence that we could beat any pitcher down here.”
Wahlert, meanwhile, used its top three hurlers — Savary, Jared Walter and Stoll — to get to the final. Ryan Brosius, Zach Callahan, Tauber and Walsh pitched by committee in Saturday’s final.
“Aside from bullpens, those guys hadn’t pitched in two or three weeks, and throwing them into the state championship game is an awful lot to ask,” an emotional Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said. “But they kept us in it and gave us a chance to use our bats to win the game.
“I’m so proud of how we played. We gave them everything we had. No regrets whatsoever. This game is a tribute to our guys. They had all the confidence in the world last night when we met for the scouting meeting and it carried over to today.”
For the second straight day, Wahlert struck for a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. Walter started the rally with a one-out infield single and scored all the way from first when Walsh laced a two-out double to the wall in left-centerfield. Stoll followed with a single through the left side to stake starting pitcher Ryan Brosius to a 2-0 lead.
“I wasn’t surprised,” Rahe said. “I knew they’d come out and hit. They’re a great team with a lot of great hitters, and I had to just keep pushing through it. It was easy for me to stay hyped, because they were making a lot of big plays the whole game. They kept me going.”
The Indians (37-6) loaded the bases in the bottom half of the inning on a Hodges one-out hit batsman, Puk’s double off the base of the left-field wall and Davis’ walk. Kaden Frommelt followed with a grounder, but two runs came across when the throw to complete a potential inning-ending double play skipped into the first base coach’s box.
Marion reloaded the bases on a Lucas Unsen single and a Jake Trca walk, but Ryan Brosius got out of the inning by coaxing Jaqson Tejada into a ground out to first baseman Garrett Kadolph.
The Indians threatened again in the second, when Franck tripled to the right-centerfield gap. But Ryan Brosius got Hodges to line out to shortstop Carson Cummer and Puk to pop up to Walsh behind the plate to end the inning.
Walter led off the top of the third with a triple of his own to right-center, but third baseman Trca cut him down at the plate on a bang-bang play following Walsh’s slow roller. After Stoll reached on an infield single, Rahe fanned Ben Freed on a 3-2 pitch to end a second-and-third threat.
Tuescher went to the bullpen in the fourth after No. 9 hitter Ryan Paulsen led off with a base hit. Ryan Brosius scattered six hits and struck out one batter before yielding to Callahan.
Franck drew a walk before Hodges laced a base hit up the middle to give the Indians a lead for the first time in the game. Puk followed with a towering sacrifice fly to right-center to drive in another run, and Davis one-hopped the left-field wall with an RBI double to chase Callahan in favor of Tauber.
Unsen delivered a two-out single up the middle to extend the lead to 6-2.
Jake Brosius sparked the Eagles in the top of the fifth with a double off the wall in right field. Walter followed with a base hit to shallow left, and Savary drilled a single through the left side to drive in a run. One out later, Stoll’s sinking liner handcuffed Puk in right field for an RBI single. The rally ended when Davis went deep in the hole at shortstop and made a stellar throw to retire Kadolph at first.
Wahlert’s defense came through in the bottom of the fifth to keep the deficit at two. Besler gunned down an attempted base stealer for the second out, and Cummer made a brilliant play in the hole at short to rob Puk of a two-out RBI single.