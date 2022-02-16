During its five-game winning streak heading into Wednesday, the Loras College women's basketball team's average margin of victory was 28.2 points.
They had to work a little harder for this one against crosstown rival Dubuque.
The Duhawks withstood a charging third-quarter comeback from the Spartans and reclaimed the lead for good in the fourth to hang on for an 88-82 victory at Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center.
Loras also defeated UD, 60-46, on Jan. 12.
Madison Fleckenstein led Loras with 23 points, Sydney Schuler had 21, and Sami Martin added 14. Karson Kershner had a game-high 27 for the Spartans and Alli Bailey notched 22 points.
“It’s just one of those rivalry games that you just have to come out and fight until the end,” Loras assistant coach Seana Stoia said. “There’s no game plan that goes into that; they're just rivals a mile up the street. It’s always gonna be a hard game with them.”
The teams couldn’t have been more evenly matched throughout the first quarter. Just 5 minutes in, the game was tied on three occasions and the lead changed hands six different times.
Each squad shot an identical 56.3% from the floor and the contest was never separated by more than four points. Schuler 3 first-quarter triples led the Duhawks’ perimeter attack, while Alli Bailey’s post presence paced the Spartans with seven points.
As tight as the first stanza was, the home Duhawks controlled the second. Emerson Whittenbaugh provided a spark off the bench with eight points during a 10-2 scoring run that catapulted Loras into a 40-28 lead.
Schuler, who’s trey at the end of the first regained the lead for the Duhawks, connected on her fourth of the game on the opening possession of the second to stake them to a lead they would hold for the remainder of the half.
“I was definitely like, ‘We are gonna beat them,’” Schuler said. “Everyone wanted to beat them and that was the mentality from our entire team and what needed to come out and do what we did.”
The senior from Galena, Ill. finished the half with five triples and 15 points, and gave the Duhawks all the momentum heading into the break with her final make from long range at the halftime buzzer to take 48-36 advantage.
But that momentum quickly swung the other way.
Down 55-50 and the game seemingly drifting away from them, the Spartans emphatically responded with a 15-0 run to tie the game. Kershener and Kathleen Mathias combined for 10 points during the stretch and Bailey’s jumper at 3:07 gave UD its first lead since the first quarter.
In the final 3 minutes of the third, the teams traded the lead back and forth five times with the Spartans holding a slim 64-63 advantage.
“We definitely had to take a step back and relax, stay calm, everything like that,” Schuler said. “And then we just had to stick together as a team. Every timeout, we reminded ourselves to play team ball. Basically, just sticking together and making sure we got through that tough time there in the third.
But Madison Haslow, who had been relatively quiet throughout the first three quarters of play, bookended the fourth with both a spark and the dagger.
The junior guard knocked down a 3 to open the final frame and connected on another with 1:42 to play to give her team an insurmountable 85-74 lead. Schuler knocked down her seventh triple a few minutes earlier to cap an incredible shooting performance from downtown.
“A little bit of veteran experience, too, Stoia said, really helped a lot towards the end there.”