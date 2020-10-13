Lancaster freshman Brianna Kirsch is in the title hunt after the first round of the Wisconsin Division 2 girls state golf meet.
Kirsch fired an 11-over par 47 on nine holes at Blackwolf Run Golf Course in Kohler, Wis., on Monday, and the Flying Arrows standout is tied for 10th place overall heading into today’s final round.
The WIAA state meet is playing 18 holes today, but the opening round was cut short due to rain and lightning in the area. Catholic Memorial’s Ashley Stanislawski leads the pack with a 40.
Lancaster senior Morgan Cooley is tied for 33rd place with a 56. There are 39 total players in the Division 2 field.
Prescott leads the Division 2 team standings with a 186. Edgewood is second with a 192.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Bellevue 3, Northeast Goose Lake 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets secured a River Valley Conference sweep of the Rebels, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16.
Highland 3, Cassville 0 — At Cassville, Wis.: Anna Kartman had nine kills, three digs, two ace serves and a block, but the Comets suffered the sweep loss, 25-21, 25-18, 25-19. Jade McDonald added eight assists for Cassville. Hannah Infield contributed five kills.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Heiar wins again — At Rock Falls, Ill.: Haley Heiar crossed the finish line in 18:19, winning another girls meet title for East Dubuque. Cross Oberman finished runner-up for the Warrior boys in 17:21, and Matt Foote was third in 17:22.
The East Dubuque boys finished second out of three teams in the team standings. The ED girls didn’t field a team score.
PREP ATHLETICS
Mineral Point off 2 weeks — The Mineral Point Unified School District board voted on Monday to shift to all virtual learning for at least two weeks. The vote was made after the Iowa County Health Department made the recommendation to do so.
Full remote learning will begin on Wednesday. The earliest the district plans to return to its hybrid learning model is Tuesday, Oct. 27.
The school board also voted to suspend regular season football, volleyball, cross country and boys soccer for two weeks. Postseason play will be allowed.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Clarke 3, St. Francis 2 — At Joliet, Ill.: Kelsi Chambers delivered 14 kills, Amber Cooksley added 11 kills, and the Pride (6-6) evened their record on the season with a four-set victory over St. Francis, 25-14, 18-25, 25-15, 25-22.
Alana Cooksley chipped in a game-high 26 assists for the Pride. Amber Cooksley added 16 digs and Cynthia Martinez had 15 digs for Clarke.