Nick Wade received the first kickoff.
Brian McKenzie earned the first carry.
Tim Evitt threw the first pass and Anthony Gonzalez caught it.
And then, four plays into the first-ever Clarke University football game, Max Steffen caught a 26-yard pass to score the Pride’s first-ever touchdown, capping the team’s first-ever series.
The old joke is dead now. Clarke football can no longer say it’s “undefeated since 1843.” A young Pride squad featuring 72 players who’d never played college football before looked the part as they lost to Central Methodist, 49-19, on Saturday at Dalzell Field.
But, despite the loss, the day also served as a sigh of relief for coach Miguel Regalado. As Clarke grad Andy Schroeder put it (announcing his first-ever Pride football game): “The wait is over.”
“We built it up so much in our heads and I think they wanted this game to be so perfect,” said Regalado after his first game as a college head coach. “With freshmen, you’re going to see them way up high, way down low and sometimes in the middle. I think you saw that today.
“I was up at 3 (a.m.). Unfortunately it’s been like that for the last three days and I am ready to crash tonight and get back to work in the morning.”
Right out of the gate, Clarke looked like a team that’s been waiting forever to take the field. Wade took the opening kick up to the 35. Two plays later, Gonzalez caught Clarke’s first first down, and McKenzie followed by gashing the Eagles for a 32-yard run that brought the Pride to CMU’s 26.
Evitt then faked to McKenzie on a play action and Steffen beat his man deep for an over the shoulder reception in the end zone, bringing fans in the jam-packed Dalzell stands to their feet.
“I’m not going to lie — that thing took about a year and a half to get to my hands. It was like in slow motion,” said Steffen, a Western Dubuque grad who transferred from NCAA Division I Northern Iowa this fall. “It’s pretty cool to catch the first one.”
Then the Clarke defense took the field. Brandon Heckendorf recorded the first Pride tackle, Nathan Dettmer the first sack and Clarke forced its first-ever three-and-out.
From there, though, the Pride came crashing back to earth. Clarke struggled to move the ball for the remainder of the first half and the Eagles began to crack the defense. Jordan Williams capped an eight-play, 88-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown run, giving Central Methodist a 7-6 lead and Clarke couldn’t recover.
Kristopher Williams caught a 30-yard touchdown pass to give the Eagles a 14-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. Kaylon Johnson had a pair of touchdown runs in the second, and Mar’quess Daniels closed out the first half with a 74-yard pick six on Evitt for a 35-6 Central Methodist lead at halftime.
Aiding the Eagles’ cause were 195 yards worth of penalties accrued by the Pride in the first half.
“I wanted to see what the second half would tell me about them,” Regalado said. “They came out and played much better football in the second half. The scoreboard might not show it, but the film will.”
Clarke cleaned things up out of the break — no penalties and two more Evitt touchdowns to Cesar Aguilera and Darius Hernandez. Defensively, Jaylon Brooks recorded the Pride’s first-ever interception.
It wasn’t enough to catch CMU, which padded its lead late on Shadrach Alexander’s 1-yard punch-in with 3:33 remaining. But there were positive takeaways to be had, even in the loss.
“I was really excited coming into the game and it felt pretty good,” said Dettmer, a member of Clarke’s first recruiting class who led the team with six total tackles, two for a loss and his sack. “There was a lot of energy. Everybody was amped for it.
“Honestly, I never thought I’d play at the college level. So just getting here is a big, big win for me.”
Evitt finished the game 35-for-54 with 226 yards and three touchdowns against two interceptions. McKenzie led the Pride in rushing with 48 yards on eight carries, and Hernandez was Clarke’s top receiver with seven catches.
A historic day for Clarke is now officially in the books. Football has arrived, and the Pride have recorded their first-ever result.
This team can finally move on. Evitt said the group is ready to turn its attention to possibly recording Clarke’s first-ever win.
“It felt good to finally come out here and just play,” he said. “I’m a little upset we didn’t get the win. It’s alright though. We’ve got 10 more games.”