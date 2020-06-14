FARLEY, Iowa — One big inning decided a classic pitchers duel in the championship game of the Farley semi-pro baseball tournament Saturday night.
Key West pushed across three runs in the bottom of the fifth and rode the arms of Jakob Kirman, Alec Thomas and Andrew Redman for a 3-1 victory over the tournament hosts for their first title of the summer. The nine-inning game lasted just under two hours and included only one walk, to go along with 14 hits.
Farley, which won the season-opening Bellevue tournament last weekend, began the scoring in the top half of the third inning Saturday against Ramblers starter Kirman. Leadoff man Matt Scherrman laced a one-out single up the middle and came all the way around to score when Calvin Harris went the opposite way with a double inside the left field line. It was the first run the Ramblers allowed in four tournament games at Farley.
Key West avoided further damage in the inning when left fielder Anthony Razo gunned down Harris at the plate for an inning-ending double play.
The Ramblers finally got to Farley starter Dylan Gotto in the bottom of the fifth. Kevin Hunley and Chad Crabill started the rally with consecutive one-out singles, and Anthony Ruden drilled an opposite-field double to left-centerfield to give Key West a 2-1 lead.
Ruden moved up 90 feet on a wild pitch and scored on leadoff man Anthony Razo’s liner up the middle. The Ramblers scored three runs on five hits and sent eight batters to the plate in the frame.
The Hawks threatened in the top of the eighth against reliever Thomas. Harris drew a two-out walk and Aaron Saeugling reached on a hit batsman. But Thomas got out of the jam by striking out Andy Seabrooke looking on a 3-2 pitch to end the inning.
Redman, who tossed a shutout in the quarterfinals earlier in the week, came in to pitch the top of the ninth. He allowed a leadoff single to Craig Kerper but retired the next three batters to earn the save.
Worthington is on deck to host the next semi-pro tournament. Action begins Thursday.