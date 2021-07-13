Theo Denlinger always dreamed of hearing his name called at the Major League Baseball Draft.
He just didn’t expect it to happen at age 25 or after a series of injuries that threatened to derail his career.
The Chicago White Sox selected the former Cuba City, Wis., multi-sport standout in the seventh round, 215th overall, on Monday afternoon. A 6-foot-3, 240-pound right-handed relief pitcher, he spent the past three seasons at Bradley University.
“It was absolutely, absolutely incredible,” Denlinger said Monday night, two days after his birthday. “Most people say it’s a dream come true, but that dream usually doesn’t happen for a 25-year-old, especially when you’re being picked next to guys who are 18, 19, maybe 21 or 22. But I’ve just been working my ass off for so long for this.
“When I was 22, I was thinking maybe I had a chance. Then 23 came around, and 24 … now at 25, I’m finally, finally getting my chance to show everybody, show the White Sox and show MLB what I have. It’s honestly beyond words. Absolutely incredible.”
Denlinger was born July 10, 1996 in Dubuque. His older brother, Trent, played lineman with the University of Wisconsin football team from 2012-14.
A three-sport athlete in at Cuba City High School, Theo Denlinger accumulated 12 varsity letters -- four each in baseball, basketball and football. He threw four no-hitters in high school, including two perfect games.
“It’s awesome to see him get drafted,” said Steve Graber, his coach at Cuba City High School. “You just feel so proud for the kid and all the hard work and dedication he’s put into it. He’s had to overcome a lot in college to get to this point, but he’s continued to persevere through all of it.
“It means a lot to a small-town community to have something like this happen. But he deserves all the credit, for sure.”
Denlinger went the junior college route and played the 2016, 2017 and 2018 seasons at Madison College before earning his opportunity at Bradley. In three seasons, he went 1-5 with 13 saves, a 4.30 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 44 innings covering 42 relief appearances with the Braves. This season, Denlinger went 0-2 with six saves, a 4.58 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings. He earned second-team all-Missouri Valley Conference in 2019 and honorable mention this season.
Denlinger spent the first half of this summer with the Madison Mallards of the collegiate wooden bat Northwoods League. He and went 1-0 with a 1.08 ERA, six saves and 25 strikeouts in 17 innings to earn a spot in the All-Star Game on July 20 in Mankato, Minn.
Before making it to Bradley, though, Denlinger underwent Tommy John surgery, suffered a dislocated knee cap and had torn cartilage repaired.
“I had to battle back from all that, eventually made it to Bradley, had a healthy season and felt like I was just killing it,” Denlinger said. “And the next year COVID hit, and it brought me right back down. It was like, ‘Gosh, I just can’t catch a break. What’s going on here?’”
“Finally, this year, I did it. It’s absolutely incredible.”
But it was also never in his nature to give up on the dream, despite the years of obstacles.
“My father always told me you don’t look at the accomplishment by how big it is, you look at the accomplishment by what you overcame to get there,” he said. “Honestly, it makes it so much more sweet and so much more rewarding, knowing I overcame so much adversity and went through absolute hell and never once said to myself or to anyone else, ‘Man, I don’t think I’m going to make it. I don’t know if I want to go out this year. I don’t want to play baseball anymore.’
“No. I put my head down, put my nose to the grindstone and got to work.”
Denlinger said he will sign with the White Sox within the next few days. He will depart for Alabama, sign a contract and begin pitching for the Birmingham Barons, Chicago’s affiliate in the Double-A South League.
“I’m extremely excited to get this going and get started in my professional career,” Denlinger said.