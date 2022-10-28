Here is a capsule look at tonight’s area playoff games:
IOWA CLASS 4A
WESTERN DUBUQUE (6-3) at NORTH SCOTT (7-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Last meeting — North Scott won, 45-7, in Week 2
Outlook — These teams have quite the recent history, and a win tonight could bode well for the Bobcats moving forward. North Scott has won two straight in the series, but Western Dubuque won the three before that, including a pair of playoff contests in 2018 and 2019. The Bobcats reached the state championship game in each of those seasons. Much has changed for WD since that first meeting with the Lancers this year. Brett Harris is now the starting quarterback, which allowed Caleb Klein to move back into a game-breaking role as a receiver in addition to his play as a defensive back and kick returner. North Scott quarterback Kyler Gerardy ran for 17 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 122 yards and three scores in the first meeting. He is the team’s leading rusher for the season, so stopping him will be top priority. The winner will play Waverly-Shell Rock or Fort Madison in the second round.
TH prediction — Western Dubuque 28, North Scott 24
IOWA CLASS 3A
WEST DELAWARE (5-4) at SOLON (7-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KMCH-FM 94.7
Last year — Solon won, 23-19, in the Class 3A quarterfinals
Outlook — West Delaware has been champing at the bit for this rematch for nearly a year now. Solon stunned the Hawks in last year’s Class 3A quarterfinals with a blocked punt touchdown return in the closing minutes to prevent West Delaware from reaching the UNI-Dome for the first time since 2015. Tonight, the teams meet in the first round and the task doesn’t get any easier for West Delaware. No. 6-ranked Solon averages 37 points per game, while surrendering less than 12. The Hawks, ranked 10th, will need big performances from their senior leaders. Running back Will Ward carries the brunt of the offense with 1,194 yards and 17 touchdowns. Leading tackler Logan Peyton (48.5 tackles for loss) will be tasked with slowing down a formidable Spartans’ offense. West Delaware has advanced to the state quarterfinals the past two seasons. This year, the Hawks hope to take that one step further and reach the UNI-Dome.
TH prediction — Solon 28, West Delaware 20
IOWA CLASS 2A
DUBUQUE WAHLERT (7-2) at WEST MARSHALL (9-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — It’s easy to believe this will be the first meeting between the programs, and it represents a big opportunity for the Golden Eagles. Wahlert enters as the underdog, but has scored 62, 71 and 63 points over its last three games while allowing just 12 total. The opponent this week presents a much tougher challenge, but one the Eagles are prepared for after a tough season-opening slate. Ryan Brosius has been a game-breaker for Wahlert, with 11 rushing touchdowns, four receiving touchdowns, one defensive touchdown and three special teams scores. He averages 8.8 yards per rush and 19.7 yards per reception, so getting him the ball in open space and allowing him to use his superior speed could give Wahlert an advantage. West Marshall has allowed more than 14 points just twice this season.
TH prediction — Wahlert 28, West Marshall 21
WISCONSIN DIVISION 6
BELLEVILLE (9-1) at DARLINGTON (9-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last meeting — Darlington won, 34-24, in Week 8
Outlook — Darlington has been on a roll and its only losses the last two seasons have come against Fond du Lac Saint Mary’s Springs. Belleville is the only other team to challenge Darlington this season. Cadyn Burbach led the Redbirds with 81 rushing yards and two touchdowns in that meeting. Darlington averages 46.2 points per game and has rushed for 3,214 yards and 51 TDs. Belleville averages 38.8 points and has thrown for 2,973 yards and 41 TDs. The winner plays Kenosha St. Joseph or Lancaster in the third round.
TH prediction — Darlington 28, Belleville 21
LANCASTER (7-3) at KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH (11-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — wglr.com
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Lancaster has already shown the ability to win on the road in the playoffs, knocking off Waterloo, 32-6, in last week’s first-round game. This week figures to present a tougher challenge. St. Joseph averages 37.9 points and has 17 passing touchdowns to go along with a rushing offense that has totaled 2,689 yards and 38 TDs. The St. Joseph defense has allowed just seven points over its last three games and has shut out six foes this year. The Flying Arrows average 32 points with an offense that has thrown for 1,476 yards and run for 2,344 with 44 combined touchdowns. The winner plays Darlington or Belleville in the third round.
TH prediction — Kenosha St. Joseph 32, Lancaster 21
WISCONSIN DIVISION 7
BANGOR (8-2) at POTOSI/CASSVILLE (9-)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — superhits106.com
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Potosi/Cassville is coming off a 58-0 blowout in the first round and faces a Bangor team that averages 36.7 points and has run for 2,961 yards and 41 touchdowns. Bangor has won three straight and has held seven opponents to six points or fewer with five shutouts. Potosi/Cassville has won seven straight games and its only loss this season came against Division 6 Belleville. The co-op averages 37.4 points and has thrown for 1,269 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing for 2,713 yards and 34 more scores. The winner will face Pepin/Alma or River Ridge in the third round.
TH prediction — Potosi/Cassville 30, Bangor 24
SEASON RECORDS (LAST WEEK)
O’Neill: 45-9 (7-1)
Miller: 30-8 (4-0)
