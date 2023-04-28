The promoters at Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway and Maquoketa Speedway hope to drop the green flags on their dirt-track racing seasons this weekend after inclement weather washed out last weekend’s attempts.
But, based on early weather forecasts, the racers and their fans might want to bundle up to combat high temperatures in the 50s.
Dubuque’s season opens on Sunday with action in the IMCA Late Model, IMCA Modified, IMCA Stock Car, IMCA SportMod and IMCA Hobby Stock divisions. The pits open at 3:30 p.m. and the gates open at 4 p.m., with hot laps scheduled to hit the track at 5:30 p.m.
On the past two Sundays, weather has postponed Dubuque’s test-and-tune event and the season opener. The track runs most Sundays before wrapping up the season championships on Aug. 27.
Maquoketa Speedway, located on the Jackson County Fairgrounds, will host the Kinion Classic Cars Season Opener on Saturday. The IMCA-sanctioned track welcomes the return of Late Model racing this season and will also include Modified, SportMod, Stock Car, Hobby Stock, INEX Legends, Sport Compact, American Iron Racing Series, Mini-Late Model, Midwest Jalopies and Nostalgic Stock Car Racing Club features throughout the sesson.
Hot laps are scheduled to being at 6 p.m.
RIVERBOAT GAMBLERS CRUISE IN HOME MATCH
The Dubuque Riverboat Gamblers rugby club cruised to a 52-10 home victory over a combined side of players from the La Crosse River Rats and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville on Saturday.
Dubuque got scoring from Matt Wiggington, Alex Bleakney, Matt Richmond, Ben Degen, Daniel Lonski, Brett Matye and Hunter Matye. Man of the match went to Ben Forbes, who displayed stellar support play, stalwart front-row presence and constant demonstration of what is expected of Gambler players.
The Gamblers travel to Madison, Wis., on Saturday to play the Milwaukee Barbarians. The team practices at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at Cloie Creek Park in Asbury.
DUBUQUE SENIOR TO HOST STATE TRACK QUALIFIER
Dubuque Senior will host an Iowa Class 4A co-ed state track and field qualifying meet at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 at Dalzell Field. One of six sites across the state, the meet includes Cedar Falls, Clinton, Dubuque Hempstead, Senior, Iowa City Liberty, Iowa City West, Waterloo East and Waterloo West.
Dubuque Wahlert, Maquoketa, West Delaware and Western Dubuque will compete in the Class 3A state qualifier at Davenport Assumption. Class 3A will have seven other sites.
Cascade and Beckman Catholic have been assigned to Monticello for one of eight Class 2A qualifiers. Bellevue, Bellevue Marquette, Clayton Ridge and Maquoketa Valley will compete at Edgewood-Colesburg in one of eight Class 1A qualifiers.
Qualifiers will advance to the state meet May 18-20 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. There will be no more than 24 qualifiers in any event.
KING COMPETES FOR JOHNSTOWN IN NAHL
Andrew King, a 6-foot-, 170-pound forward from Dubuque, recently completed his first season with the Johnstown (Pa.) Tomahawks of the North American Hockey League.
King, who will turn 20 on April 28, tallied three goals and 13 points in 29 games.
He suffered a broken leg in early September and returned to the lineup Dec. 30.
GRANNY BASKETBALL GAMES SET FOR SATURDAY
The Dubuque Kipper Cuties Granny Basketball team will be hosting three teams on Saturday at LaSalle Catholic School in Holy Cross, Iowa.
Dubuque will be playing at 9:30 a.m. against the Viroqua Driftless Dribblers and at 1:45 p.m. against the Cedar Rapids Sizzlers. The games are open to the public.
