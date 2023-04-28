07312022-juliendubuqueclassic5--sg-.JPG
Jay Ethridge, of Verona, Wis., leads the field during the Limited Late Model heat race at the Julien Dubuque Classic last year at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. Dubuque’s season opener is Sunday night.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

The promoters at Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway and Maquoketa Speedway hope to drop the green flags on their dirt-track racing seasons this weekend after inclement weather washed out last weekend’s attempts.

But, based on early weather forecasts, the racers and their fans might want to bundle up to combat high temperatures in the 50s.

