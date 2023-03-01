Cael Schmitt can be quite the pest on defense.
Just ask the basketball coaches and players around the American Rivers Conference.
On Tuesday, the A-R-C named the Coe College junior guard as its defensive player of the year. The former Dubuque Wahlert star became just the second Kohawk to win the award, joining Adam McDermott from the 2019-20 season.
Schmitt played in all 16 conference games, averaging 18.3 points and 1.87 steals per game. The junior guard finished second in the league in scoring and tied for first in steals with 28. Schmitt also stood in the top five in the league in field-goal percentage (41.6%) and assists per game (3.8). In addition to his Defensive Player of the Year nod, Schmitt landed first-team all-A-R-C accolades for the third year in a row.
The Kohawks won the league tournament for the first time in school history and advanced to the NCAA Division III tournament this weekend.
The University of Dubuque’s Jaylin McCants and Loras College’s Ali Sabet also earned spots on the A-R-C first team.
McCants, a sophomore guard from Galesburg, Ill., finished the year tied for third in scoring, averaging 17.3 points per game. He shot 46.4% from the floor and 70.2% from the free throw line while also averaging 2.0 assists per game. He finished in the top 10 in the league in steals with.
Sabet, a junior from Glenview, Ill., picked up his second-straight first team all-conference honor. In 16 conference outings, Sabet averaged 16.4 points per game, which stood fifth-best in the conference. Finishing the year making 37-of-44 free throws, the Glenview native shot 84.1% for the fourth-highest league average.
Dubuque also landed Sam Kilburg, a junior guard from Eldridge North Scott, and Keegan Zimmerman, a senior from Eureka, Ill., on the second team. The Spartans’ Brock Simon, a senior guard from Cascade, Iowa, garnered honorable mention accolades.
Loras sophomore guard, Tyler Bass, a Washington, Ill., native also made the second team.
Joe Steinkamp, of regular-season champion Central, earned coach of the year honors. Josh Van Gorp, junior from Central, landed MVP accolades.
Pair of Pioneers named all-WIAC — University of Wisconsin-Platteville junior Logan Pearson earned spots on the all-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference first team and the all-defensive team, the league announced on Tuesday.
Pearson paced the WIAC in scoring, averaging 20.2 points per game while posting a shooting split of 48.2 percent from the floor, 36.2 percent from three, and 81.3 percent at the line. The Kimberly, Wis., native led the team with 5.7 rebounds per game, which ranked seventh in the conference, and dished out a team-leading 2.8 assists per contest, good for third in the WIAC.
UW-Platteville’s Brad Nies, a senior from De Pete, Wis., earned a spot on the WIAC All-Sportsmanship Team.
