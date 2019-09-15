Dubuque Senior is showing improvement in its ground attack so far this season.
But Rams coach Dale Ploessl still sees room for growth.
Senior ran for 156 yards as a team in Friday night’s 28-7 victory over Cedar Rapids Washington at Dalzell Field, and the team is averaging 160 rushing yards per game through three games this season.
Cain McWilliams led the Rams (2-1) with 85 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Hunter Preston added 34 yards on four attempts.
Both players took snaps out of the Wildcat formation.
“We started that last week and it worked well for us, so we added some stuff and kept it going,” said Preston, who also caught a 53-yard touchdown pass. “It’s awesome because we have a bunch of athletes and we have a great offensive line, so (opposing defenses) don’t really know what to do. It really confuses them. It’s tough to stop.”
The Rams averaged 141.5 yards on the ground and 251.4 yards of total offense in nine games last season as they limped to a 3-6 record.
Senior is averaging 375.3 yards of offense this year.
“We’ve got some weapons this year that are playing pretty well, and we have more guys that we can spread it out to, which makes us a little bit harder to defend than we were last year,” Ploessl said. “We still have to continue to run the ball a little bit better, that will continue to open up the passing game. We just have a few more options to go to this year and the guys are playing pretty well. We’re getting balls to playmakers, and we’ve got some guys out in space who, once they get the ball they can do some good things, and that’s what we have to keep doing.”
Senior’s defense turned in a strong outing despite Washington (0-3) taking advantage of loose coverage underneath, allowing a season-low 296 yards to the Warriors. Washington quarterback Henry Clymer needed 39 attempts to throw for 184 yards.
“We knew they had some really good skill players, and we wanted to keep everything in front of us and not give them the big play,” Ploessl said. “They kind of nickel-and-dimed us a little bit, which we knew we were going to give a little bit of that up, but we didn’t think they could sustain long drives and that’s what we were banking on.”
Bobcats show balance — Iowa Class 3A top-ranked Western Dubuque took a balanced approach to its 23-2 victory at always-tough Decorah. Calvin Harris completed 19 of 25 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns while running six times for 38 yards. Will Burds caught seven passes for 102 yards and a score, Bryce Ploessl caught two passes for 88 yards and a score, while Ben Bryant, Jake Hosch, Logan Brosius and Cam Kluesner also caught passes. On the ground, Hosch ran 18 times for 68 yards, Bryant ran nine times for 69 yards, and Burds ran three times for 25 yards and a touchdown. The Bobcats finished with a 442-191 advantage in total yardage.
Special teams fuel Bettendorf — Iowa Class 4A No. 5-ranked Bettendorf had a battle on its hands late in the first half against Hempstead (1-2). The Mustangs had pulled within a touchdown on a 4-yard touchdown run by Keegan Trilk to pull within 14-7.
But the Bulldogs’ Tyler Pate returned the ensuing kickoff 93 yards for a huge momentum swing heading into the intermission. Bettendorf added four more scores in the second half for a 49-7 non-district win.
Wahlert comes up short — Matt Roling came up with two key defensive plays to help DeWitt Central preserve a 16-14 victory over Dubuque Wahlert on Friday night. Roling intercepted a pass in the end zone with 15 seconds remaining in the first half, then batted down the Golden Eagles’ last-ditch attempt on fourth down with 1:33 to play in regulation.
Central marched 87 yards on 12 plays to earn its game-winning score on a 1-yard carry by John McConohy with 5:30 remaining in the game. Jake Brosius scored on a 4-yard pass from Charlie Fair, and Gabe Anstoetter added an 11-yard TD run for Wahlert (1-2).
Voss leads West Delaware — Jared Voss completed 15 of 23 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown to lead West Delaware to a 23-7 home victory over Mount Vernon. Voss opened the scoring with a 12-yard TD pass to Kyle Kelley, then added a 1-yard run late.
Cael Meyer also scored for West Delaware and Ben Petlon kicked a 27-yard field goal.
Another tough loss for Bellevue — Jeff Carlson threw three touchdown passes, including two to Justin Recker, to lead Monticello to a 21-13 victory at Bellevue. The Comets got touchdown runs of 2 and 50 yards from Max Jackson before falling to 0-3.
Beat goes on for Mineral Point — Mineral Point improved to 4-0 with another lopsided victory. The Pointers throttled Fennimore, 42-15, and has outscored its opponents, 209-76, so far. Isaac Lindsey threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in Friday’s victory. Will Straka scored on a pair of runs, Liam Stumpf returned a punt 59 yards for a score, and Blaise Watters caught a 12-yard pass from Lindsey for the Pointers.
Westby helps PdC families — The Westby Booster Club held a 50/50 raffle in support of Prairie du Chien students and families impacted by recent flooding and raised $360. The raffle winner, Kim Ward, donated $100 to the cause for a grand total of $460. Westby rallied with a field goal as time expired in regulation before Prairie du Chien won, 24-17 in overtime.