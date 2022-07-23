09242021-hempsteadvsdavenportwestfootball2-sg
Buy Now

Dubuque Hempstead’s Noah Pettinger runs the ball during a Sept. 24 game against Davenport West. Pettinger is one of three area players selected to play in today’s Iowa Shrine Bowl at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

 Stephen Gassman/The Associated Press

The Shrine Bowl is back again this year for a milestone anniversary.

Iowa’s annual senior all-star football game, which helps support Shriner’s Hospitals across the nation, will celebrate its 50th anniversary today when the North All-Stars face off against the South All-Stars at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.