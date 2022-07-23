Dubuque Hempstead’s Noah Pettinger runs the ball during a Sept. 24 game against Davenport West. Pettinger is one of three area players selected to play in today’s Iowa Shrine Bowl at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
The Shrine Bowl is back again this year for a milestone anniversary.
Iowa’s annual senior all-star football game, which helps support Shriner’s Hospitals across the nation, will celebrate its 50th anniversary today when the North All-Stars face off against the South All-Stars at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
More than 5,000 players have participated in the Iowa Shrine Bowl over the previous 49 years. To date, the Shrine Bowl has raised more than $3 million for Shriners’ children’s orthopedic hospitals and burn centers.
Kickoff is set for 4 p.m., with gates opening at 2 p.m. for pregame cheerleading and dance performances. Tickets are $12 each.
Here is a quick look at each of this year’s area participants:
NOAH PETTINGER, DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Pettinger will be playing on the same field he will play on in college after committing to the University of Northern Iowa. He played quarterback and punter for the Mustangs last fall after serving as a receiver his junior season.
He completed 161 of 260 pass attempts for 1,889 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions as Hempstead went 4-5 and just missed a Class 5A playoff berth. He was also the team’s leading rusher, gaining 454 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 97 carries.
He punted 24 times for 873 yards, an average of 36.4.
He averaged 6.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Hempstead basketball team this winter.
JASON KOOPMANN, BECKMAN CATHOLIC
A 6-2, 260-pound lineman, Koopman helped pave the way for an offense that ran for 3,175 yards and passed for another 1,380 with 58 combined touchdowns en route to an 11-1 record and an appearance in the Class 1A state semifinals.
He added 29.5 tackles, with 20 solo and 10 for loss on the defensive side.
He finished with 3.5 sacks and also qualified for the state wrestling tournament for the Trailblazers.
KYLE COLE, WEST DELAWARE
The 6-1, 175-pound quarterback helped lead the Hawks to the state quarterfinals and a 9-2 record.
He completed 63 of 101 pass attempts for 970 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He carried the ball 173 times for 1,068 yards and 17 touchdowns, and caught a 15-yard touchdown pass.
He finished with 14.5 tackles, 13 solo, and three interceptions on defense.
He was 26-5 as a wrestler this winter for the Hawks. He hit .369 and posted a 2.03 ERA over 10 appearance as the baseball team went 32-11 and reached the Class 3A state quarterfinals.
