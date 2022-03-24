The Dubuque Fighting Saints raised more than $18,000 for local veterans initiatives during its Military Appreciation Night last month.
A post-game jersey auction brought in more than $15,000 for the Veterans Freedom Center, while a 50/50 drawing raised more than $3,000 for the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors. The winner of the 50/50 drawing donated the prize back to TAPS.
Military Appreciation Night has been one of the team’s most popular annual events since returning to the United States Hockey League in 2010-11. To date, the Saints have raised in excess of $100,000 for local veterans through Military Appreciation Night.
“The Fighting Saints are extremely honored to continuously donate such a significant amount back to the Veterans Freedom Center year in and out,” Casey Weitz, the Fighting Saints’ vice president of corporate partnerships, said in a press release. “We greatly appreciate the effort of our sponsor, Hirschbach Motor Lines, for their contributions to the VFC and TAPS. Our hometown heroes deserve every penny of money going back to their respective programs and we can never repay them for their sacrifice to our nation.”
The non-profit Veterans Freedom Center, located on Kerper Boulevard, provides financial, physical, and mental health assistance to local veterans, and it creates a space for networking and camaraderie among vets. TAPS provides resources at no cost to the families of those grieving the loss of a military loved one and conducts nearly 250 training sessions on grief, trauma, and suicide pre/postvention across America every year.
Saints aid local food bank — The Saints collected 751 pounds of food for the St. Stephen’s Food Bank during its Finnin the Food Bank initiative on Feb. 26.
St. Stephen’s Food Bank and partner River Bend Food Bank serve Dubuque County and Jackson County, an area that includes more than 115,000 food-insecure citizens. St. Stephen’s distributed 1,511,407 meals to the area during the calendar year 2021.
“When I found out that supplying local food banks with resources was a passion for April Finnin, I knew that a partnership between our teams could really benefit the local community,” Robert Miller, the Fighting Saints’ president of business operations, said in a press release. “To be able to host Finnin the Food Bank Night during one of our home games in conjunction with Finnin Ford and Finnin Kia was a great initiative for the Dubuque Fighting Saints, and our fans responded. When we saw over 600 meals provided for local Dubuque residents, it encourages us to do more for our community.”
Winning Edge program returns — The Saints and presenting sponsor MidWestOne Bank announced the return of their popular Winning Edge promotion, which will be highlighted in April. Among the prizes will be $500 in cash, a suite to a future game, VIP experiences, team store gift certificates, an autographed jersey, game tickets, a Dubuque staycation and the grand prize drawing of $3,000 in cash.
To enter, visit fan services at Mystique Community Ice Center or any MidWestOne Bank location.