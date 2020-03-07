BARABOO, Wis. — The Platteville girls basketball team will make its first trip to state since the 1984 season following a 50-34 win over Marshall (21-5) Saturday afternoon at Baraboo High School.
After being defeated by the Cardinals the past two seasons in the sectional final, the Hillmen (25-0) used a dominant 19-point performance from senior Sami Martin, along with 11 points from senior guard Josie Nies while holding the Cardinals to five second half field goals. The Hillmen will advance to Thursday’s state semifinal at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon with the time to be determined following Sunday’s seeding meeting.