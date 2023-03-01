DES MOINES — There came a point Monday night when the Dubuque Wahlert girls basketball team was forced to make a decision.
A higher-ranked team was starting to pull away, and the Golden Eagles’ season was on the brink.
They chose to fight. And they nearly pulled off the upset.
Seventh-seeded Wahlert went on a 15-3 run spanning the final 3 minutes of the first half and the first 4 minutes of the third quarter to put a scare into second-ranked and second-seeded Solon in their Iowa Class 3A state quarterfinal on Monday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
“We just knew we couldn’t give up. We had to keep working,” said Wahlert senior Emma Donovan, who scored 13 points and added 12 rebounds. “We knew we could compete with that team and come back. We focused on the little things. We brought it back, even went up, and it was just back and forth from that point on.”
The Eagles took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter and stretched their advantage as large as four points with 4:26 to play, but the Spartans ended the game on a 13-2 run to seal a 54-46 victory.
Claire Lueken added 13 points for Wahlert, which ended the season 18-7 overall.
It was the ninth state trip for the Eagles, the fifth under coach Kris Spiegler and the second in three seasons.
“It was remarkable. I’m so proud of this team and how much we’ve accomplished,” said Lueken, a sophomore. “We’ve had some big wins and we’ve had some big losses, like tonight. But we’ve just got to move on and come back next year stronger than ever.”
And the Eagles do expect to be back in Des Moines in future seasons.
Wahlert graduates just three seniors in Donovan, Nora King and Amya Lavenz. The Eagles’ starting lineup consisted of two seniors, a junior and two sophomores, and the only three reserves who saw action in Des Moines were freshmen.
“We have some good kids, and that’s how we get here, with our players,” Spiegler said. “This is a very interesting team just as far as the dynamics. We had a really good inside, good outside. Just a nice mix of a really good team.
“That’s why it’s hard. We felt like we could get a little bit farther and that didn’t happen. So that’s tough. And we lose three good seniors — Emma, Nora and Amya — so that’s hard. That’s hard.”
But the players coming back have the future looking bright.
Lueken led the team in scoring at 13.5 points and was second with 6.4 rebounds entering the state tournament. Maria Freed, a junior, averaged 9 points. Olivia Donovan, a sophomore, averaged 5.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists, and freshman Ruth Tauber averaged 7.2 points off the bench.
That group, along with the rest of the returning Golden Eagles, will have more decisions to make in the coming weeks and months to determine just how bright their future can be.
“That’s going to be up to them. What are they going to put in?” Spiegler said. “That’s the big thing. What kind of time and effort are they going to put into the game?”
If they follow the lead of their soon-to-graduate leaders, they should be in great shape heading into next season.
Donovan averaged 12.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game. Nora King, who delivered a couple clutch baskets among her eight points in Monday’s quarterfinal, averaged 5.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.6 steals and half a block per game. Lavenz saw action in just 13 games, scoring 15 points to go with 19 rebounds, nine assists, four steals and three blocks.
“We wanted this. We wanted to make it here,” Donovan said. “So we worked towards that every day, every game, every practice. Putting in the work because we knew it would pay off in the end, and it did. We grinded all season. We had some great accomplishments and it’s looking great for the program.”
