Three more Dubuque Fighting Saints alumni have agreed to National Hockey League contracts after entering the offseason as free agents.
Karson Kuhlman, who played on Dubuque’s 2013 Clark Cup championship team, on Tuesday signed a two-year contract to remain with the Boston Bruins organization. The 25-year-old winger received a two-way contract for this season and a one-way deal for 2021-22 with an annual NHL cap hit of $725,000.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound native of Esko, Minn., tallied one goal, six points and a plus-three rating in 25 games for the Bruins this season. He debuted with the Bruins the previous season and contributed three goals, five points and a plus-five rating in 11 games. Kuhlman has added a goal and three points in 13 playoff games the past two seasons.
Joakim Ryan, a member of the Saints’ 2011 Clark Cup championship team, signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Carolina Hurricanes after spending last season with the Los Angeles Kings. He will earn $700,000 at the NHL level or $150,000 at the American Hockey League level.
The 27-year-old defenseman contributed a goal and five points in 35 games for the Kings this season after beginning his career with the San Jose Sharks. In 141 career NHL games, Ryan has scored four goals and 20 points. The 5-11, 185-pound native of Rumson, N.J., played in all 20 of the Sharks’ playoff games in 2018-19.
“Joakim is a solid puck-moving defenseman with NHL experience,” Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said in announcing the deal. “He skates very well and is a good fit for our system.”
Hunter Miska, a 25-year-old goaltender from Stacy, Minn., signed a two-year contract to remain with the Colorado Avalanche organization. He went 16-6-3 with a .924 save percentage and 2.48 goals against average for the Avalanche’s top affiliate, the Colorado Eagles of the AHL, then dressed as a back-up for three of the Avalanche’s playoff games against the Dallas Stars.
Miska has gone 48-23-7 with a 2.70 goals against average and .907 save percentage in 87 games for the AHL affiliates of Colorado and Arizona. He made his NHL debut on Nov. 13, 2018, while with the Coyotes.
Miska led Dubuque to the Clark Cup Final in 2016.