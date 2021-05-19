Hailey Stich and Camry Neis had two hits apiece as the Cuba City softball team cruised to a 10-0 victory in five innings on Tuesday over Potosi/Cassville in Cuba City, Wis.
Neis and Katelyn Droessler each hit doubles as the Cubans scored six times in the second inning to stake control. Delaney Ryan tossed a one-hitter in the circle to earn the win for the Cubans.
Riverdale 6, Southwestern 2 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The Wildcats couldn’t overcome nine errors in the loss to Riverdale on Monday night.
PREP BASEBALL
River Ridge 17, Potosi/Cassville 11 — At Potosi, Wis.: Brayden Crubel went 3-for-5 and Anthony Davis added two hits to support John Hamann on the mound, and the Timberwolves held off the Chieftains.
Fennimore 7, Southwestern 3 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Druw Fifrick went 2-for-3, Cam Winkers hit a double and Mark Kenney won on the bump as the Golden Eagles improved to 8-6.
East Dubuque 3, Forreston 3 (11 innings) — At Forreston, Ill.: Brody Tashner delivered a double, a home run and two RBIs as the Warriors played to a draw with Forreston on Monday night when the game was called due to darkness.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 10, Durand/Pecatonica 9 — At Hanover, Ill.: Facing an 0-2 count, Maddox Knauer lifted the Wildcats on Monday night with a walk-off single, as the co-op rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull it out.
Warren/Stockton 5, Dakota 4 — At Dakota, Ill.: Alex Marsden’s deep triple in the ninth inning scored two runs, keying the Warhawks in a rally on Monday night to remain undefeated at 11-0 overall , 5-0 in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Flying Arrows sweep opener — At Cuba City, Wis.: Lancaster was dominant in opening the Wisconsin track season on Monday night, as the boys and girls claimed team titles at Cuba City’s 10-team Christopher Becker Memorial Invitational.
The Flying Arrow boys held off the host Cubans for the crown, 124-114. Lancaster nearly swept the field events, as Preston Noethe won the high jump, long jump and triple jump, while Cole Raisbeck took the shot put and Carter Vesperman the pole vault.
Lancaster’s girls topped Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg, 122.5-86, for the title. Lainee Burks won the 100 for the Arrows, and Bridee Burks took the 200.