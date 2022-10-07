MVC Super Meet

Dubuque Hempstead’s Julia Gehl (left) and teammate Keelee Leitzen run next to each other while leading the girls race during the Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet on Thursday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Hempstead won the team championship.

 SAVANNAH BLAKE/Cedar Rapids Gazette

They’ve been at the front of the pack all season.

Thursday’s dominating effort was no different, except for the two record-breaking performances that came along with it.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.