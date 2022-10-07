They’ve been at the front of the pack all season.
Thursday’s dominating effort was no different, except for the two record-breaking performances that came along with it.
The Dubuque Hempstead girls successfully defended their Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet title from a year ago with yet another convincing team victory at Seminole Valley Cross Country Course in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The Class 4A top-ranked Mustangs took the team crown with 24 points, No. 3-ranked Dubuque Senior finished second with 57, Wahlert (310) placed 12th and Western Dubuque (327) was 13th.
The Mustangs’ Julia Gehl and Keelee Leitzen set the pace early and ran neck-and-neck throughout as the top two finishers on Thursday. Gehl placed first in 18:03.26, and Leitzen second in 18:03.47.
If that wasn’t impressive enough, the duo’s times broke the previous course record at Seminole Valley.
“It’s just so special when something like this happens with the team so strong,” Gehl said. “Everything’s just kind of falling right into place right when we need it to. It’s a nice confidence booster to know things are headed in the right direction during championship season.”
Leitzen referenced the emotions she had at last year’s state qualifying meet when she and Gehl crossed the finish line together.
“Last year when we crossed together like we did tonight, it just brought back so many memories crossing the finish line together again,” she said.
Teammates Brooke O’Brien (18:24.43) and Evie Henneberry (18:45.24) finished third and fourth, respectively, to complete a Mustang monopoly of the top four runners. Natalie Schlichte (19:39.94) placed 14th to round out the Mustangs’ scoring.
“We just work so well together, always pushing each other in practice,” Leitzen said. “Our team atmosphere is just so amazing. It really just brings our whole team together.”
Hempstead coach Sharon Klein echoed Leitzen’s thoughts about her team’s chemistry.
“It’s their commitment and their love of the sport,” Klein said. “They’re great teammates, they show up all summer long and work together. They’re great friends, too, I think, which has been beneficial. I think they all really like each other. They have fun working hard together to see how much better than can get.”
Dubuque Senior’s Leah Klapatauskas (18:52.68) placed fifth to give Thursday’s top-five an all-Dubuque flavor. Georgia Harms (19:20.38) finished ninth, Claire Hoyer (19:35.48) 11th and Emily Gorton (19:37.67) 13th to give the Rams four runners in the top 15. Emma Chesterman (19:49.75) crossed in 19th to close Senior’s scoring.
“I love racing with my teammates,” Klapatauskas said. “We really made a pact going into every race and knowing that they are going to back me up, it’s just so rewarding to finish with them.”
Senior saw seven runners hit the top 30 in this week’s coaches’ rankings. Klapatauskas said that reflects her team’s unity and work ethic.
“We just put in the work even when we may not want to,” she said. We work hard every day, and just have a special bond that really carries us through every single race together.”
Alyssa Klein (19:36.77) came in 11th to lead Western Dubuque, while Lucy Murphy (20:16.87) was the top finisher for Wahlert in 47th.
Western Dubuque’s Isaiah Hammerand ran 15:33.41 to finish third as the top area finisher in the boys race. The Bobcats (174) placed seventh as a team and go top-30 finishes from Quentin Nauman (23rd, 16:21.34) and Derek Fangmann (28th, 16:26.87).
Hempstead (106) placed fourth in the team standings behind three runners inside the top 20. John Maloney (15:37.90) placed sixth, Caleb Kass (15:53.75) ninth and Charlie Driscoll (16:11.52) 17th.
Senior (290) was 10th as a team and led by Jack Kirman (16:52.68) in 44th. Jayden Brookins (16:31.67) crossed 32nd to pace Wahlert (350), which finished 13th as a team.
