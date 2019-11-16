CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Like any coach who wants the best for her players, there are moments from Friday that Megan Scherrman wishes had gone differently for her Western Dubuque volleyball team.
Facing down Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the first state championship match in Bobcats history, WD could’ve passed better. They could’ve used a few more kills. They could’ve made some better decisions. And they could’ve brought a bit more fire.
But when all was said and done, Scherrman still found herself beaming as she reflected on her young, scrappy Bobcats.
They just went farther than any WD team has gone before in the most improbable way.
“A loss is a loss, but there wasn’t a person that expected us to be here, especially with the road that we’ve had,” Scherrman said. “Nothing to hang our heads about.”
The top-seeded Warriors looked the part in Friday’s Iowa Class 4A state championship match at the U.S. Cellular Center. Kenzie Foley put down a match-high 20 kills, earning all-tournament team captain honors and propelling Sergeant Bluff-Luton to a 25-20, 25-14, 25-18 sweep of the seventh-seeded Bobcats.
The Warriors (37-3) have been knocking on the door for that program-first championship for years. They lost the 2017 title match in five sets to Dubuque Wahlert and were ousted by the Golden Eagles again one year later in the 4A semifinals.
That experience showed on Friday as Sergeant Bluff-Luton out-served, out-hit, out-dug and out-blocked Western Dubuque (24-14).
When Warriors coach Renee Winkel looked across the net at the Bobcats, she related their experience to her team’s. Two years ago (when Foley was a sophomore), a younger Sergeant Bluff-Luton team went on its own run to a title match. The lessons from that loss, Winkel said, helped her team grow into the form of a 2019 champion.
“We were that team three years ago,” Winkel said. “I had a lot of respect for (WD) coming in. When you’re that young, you can play fearless. You have nothing to lose. You have a couple more years to play.
“They’re going to be a great team. Having this much experience with that much youth, they’re going to be tough.”
WD outside hitters Meredith Bahl and Maddie Harris joined Foley on the all-tournament team, along with West Delaware’s Macey Kleitsch, Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Elle Sneller, Marion’s Delaney Rice and Waverly-Shell Rock’s Jaz Westmoreland. Both sophomores, Bahl and Harris were the only underclassmen named to the group. They led the Bobcats with 13 and seven kills, respectively, on Friday.
That youth — which includes fellow sophomore Maddy Maahs, freshmen starters Ella Meyer and Libby Lansing and junior Meg Besler — is a reason for optimism at WD. Bahl said the Bobcats plan to grow from the experience and take their talents back to the U.S. Cellular Center.
“We will be back here the next two years. We’re going to work hard in the offseason and be back here for sure,” Bahl said. “The doubt that people had in us starting postseason… we went out and we showed that we’re fearless.”
This postseason, Western Dubuque learned what it’s already capable of. The Bobcats became the first team to defeat Wahlert in the playoffs in four years. The second-lowest seed entering state, they battled back to beat No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier after dropping the first two sets in the quarterfinals. They then took down another higher seed in No. 6 Marion in the semis.
But the steadier team on Friday was Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which used a relentless serving attack to keep WD out of system throughout the match. The plan was clearly to target Meyer, the youngest passer on the floor. The Bobcat libero had 36 serve receptions — more than double the amount of any teammate — and was aced eight times. The Warriors finished with 10 aces to WD’s none.
That allowed Sergeant Bluff-Luton to go on long runs that took the Bobcats out of each set. Allyson Hertz had back-to-back aces to clinch Set 1 on a five-point run for the Warriors. Two more aces came on their 7-2 run for a 20-12 lead in Set 2, and an ace by Alivia Wolf put them up, 19-9, in Set 3 before WD found some life.
The Bobcats went on a 5-2 run late before Sneller’s match-point kill clinched the Warriors’ title.
“They did a good job of moving their serve around and they just did a better job of keeping us out of system than we did with them. And that was the difference,” Scherrman said. “It took us a while for us to get our offense going on our side.”
Western Dubuque will miss two pivotal seniors from this run. Defensive specialist Clare Horsfield led the team with eight digs and middle hitter Kaylee Elgin led all players with five blocks in the final match of their careers.
The future is still bright for Epworth, and the younger Bobcats plan to be back.
It’s why Scherrman couldn’t help herself. Her grin stretched ear to ear, welling with pride at the end of a wild, emotional journey.
“Such an experience,” she said. “The road that we took, the teams we took down, just watching how fearlessly these girls play — it’s been a fantastic week.”