When Dubuque tennis coaches come together, good things happen.
Not only have Sara Loetscher, Aimee Walsh, Maureen Bortscheller and Beth Hoden helped guide their respective city tennis programs to success over the last decade, but they’re all still pretty good players themselves.
And they’re going to nationals.
The city coaches were a part of Team Iowa’s 12-player roster that won the United States Tennis Association’s age 40 and over 4.5-rated Missouri Valley women’s sectional championship in Topeka, Kan., on Aug. 26-27.
“With tennis, you can still compete at these ages,” said Walsh, 47, an assistant coach with the Wahlert boys program who was a standout player herself during her prep days with the Golden Eagles. “We all played, we all contributed, and that’s what we all love about this sport. You can still compete and make it to nationals and do it with your friends. I don’t know too many other sports where you can still do that.”
Team Iowa won its sectional over teams from Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska to qualify for the national tournament in Oklahoma City on Oct. 14-16. The finals will see competition from 17 other teams representing sections across the United States.
“It was fun, and because Iowa is such a smaller state, you have to include all these cities so it was nice that all four of us could contribute to this team,” said Loetscher, 60, who completed her eighth season leading the Hempstead girls program this past spring. “The Missouri Valley tends to do very well at these nationals, and it’s a tough sectional to get out of. We’re excited to go to Oklahoma City, it’s always tough, but it’s going to be a good time.”
The group won two doubles matches and a singles match to take home the sectional title, with Walsh and Bortscheller teaming up for one of the wins in doubles.
“It’s so special to still be able to compete at a high level at our age, and to do it with people I care so much about,” said Bortscheller, 53, the former head coach of the Hempstead boys team who remains with the program as an assistant coach. “They’re truly friends and we enjoy spending time together off the court, celebrating each other’s families and kids. We’ve coached each other’s kids. I’m forever grateful to the amazing women that they are and for keeping each other on the court. When they text me to play, it’s hard to say no because I care so much.”
Team Iowa faced off with the defending sectional champs, Nebraska, in the finals and pulled out a 3-1 victory to lock up the title with Loetscher and Kay DiLeo coming out on top in a doubles contest in a third-set tiebreaker, 13-11.
“My partner and I, we played against each other when she played at Drake (and I was at Iowa),” Loetscher said of DiLeo. “We’ve been doubles partners lately, and in that tiebreaker, we were down, 6-9, and we looked at each other and said, ‘We’re not done yet.’ They were tough points and we pulled it out, 13-11. It was crazy. We knew how important it was, and it’s a prize just to get there, so you go out and you do your best.”
The coaches were part of a team that won the Iowa state title — earning the right to represent the state — back in July in Des Moines. Now, this tight-knit group hopes to improve after last qualifying for nationals in 2018 and placing sixth out of 17 teams.
“I just love playing with them, they are great teammates and friends,” said Hoden, 42, who assists Loetscher at Hempstead. “I played with Sara at sectionals, and we sent a picture to all of the (Hempstead) team and they just loved it. To show them that we are still playing tennis at a high level, meeting all these ladies from Des Moines and Iowa City. We had a great time and I look forward to being on the team in the future.”
If one thing’s for sure, this group of city coaches will give it everything that have at nationals.
“It should be fun, and we’re all just really excited,” Walsh said. “I always ask Sara how we’re going to do, and she’s always so positive and thinks we’re always going to win. It’s just such a good group who all enjoy each other so much.”
