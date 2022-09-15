Tennis
Buy Now

Dubuque city tennis coaches Sara Loetscher (from left), Beth Hoden, Aimee Walsh and Maureen Bortscheller celebrate with their championship banner after helping Team Iowa win the United States Tennis Association’s age 40 and over 4.5-rated Missouri Valley women’s sectional championship in Topeka, Kan., last month.

 Contributed

When Dubuque tennis coaches come together, good things happen.

Not only have Sara Loetscher, Aimee Walsh, Maureen Bortscheller and Beth Hoden helped guide their respective city tennis programs to success over the last decade, but they’re all still pretty good players themselves.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.