Here is a capsule look at the city girls basketball teams in the Mississippi Valley Conference this season:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Casey Smith (third year, 24-20)
Last season — 8-13, 6-8 MVC; lost in regional semifinal to Cedar Falls
Key returning players — Kaylie Springer (Sr., G), Sydney Paulsen (Sr., G), Morgan Hawkins (Jr., G/F), Corinne Meier (Jr., F), Riley Kay (Sr., C)
Outlook — A tough start to last season put the Mustangs in a bind, dropping seven of their first eight games. However, Hempstead rebounded nicely and was playing good basketball by the end of the season. That has a strong chance to continue as the Mustangs return most of their top scorers and starters from a year ago. The biggest loss to graduation was sharpshooting guard Madison Fleckenstein, but Hempstead will be led by veteran guards Kaylie Springer (7.3 points per game last season with a team-high 70 assists) and Sydney Paulsen (5.7 points per game with a team-high 31 made 3-pointers) to help pick up from that production. The post will be stocked for the Mustangs with returners Riley Kay (8.2 ppg, team-high 103 rebounds), Corinne Meier (who was injured for a portion of last season) and Morgan Hawkins (a gritty player that wins the hustle plays). Based on returning talent, Hempstead is the front-runner for the city title and could make another regional postseason run, still in search of its first-ever trip to the state tournament.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Jared Deutsch (third year, 15-28)
Last season — 9-12, 6-8 MVC; lost in regional quarterfinal to Waterloo West
Key returning players — Ella Noel (Sr., G), Kayla Grall (Soph., G), Payton Kizer (Jr., G), Bridget Weber (Sr., F), Rylee Capesius (Sr., F)
Key newcomer— Lindsey Eimers (Sr., G)
Outlook — The Rams made tremendous strides last season, picking up nine wins on the year with six of them coming in the MVC. Much of that credit goes to the talented Alli Udelhofen, a force in the post who led the team in points, rebounds and blocks. Bridget Weber figures to be the post player that will need to step up and relocate some of that production, but the true buzz of the offseason came when all-state point guard Lindsey Eimers transferred from Western Dubuque to join the Rams. A floor general for the Bobcats over the past three seasons, Eimers can drive to the hole, shoot the 3 and, perhaps her strongest quality, is an elite passer. Eimers racked up 281 assists over the past three years with the Bobcats, and Deutsch’s track record with strong guards is well-documented at East Dubuque (Deutsch posted a 105-42 career record with a guard-oriented offense with the Warriors). With Eimers and the sharp-shooting Ella Noel fronting the backcourt, it could be an exciting season on Clarke Drive. Eimers faces her old team for the first time in Epworth on Jan. 24.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Kris Spiegler (13th year, 139-162)
Last season — 6-16, 3-11 MVC; lost in regional semifinal to Central DeWitt
Key returning players — Allie Kutsch (Jr., G/F), Mary Kate King (Jr., G), Maya Wachter (Jr., G), Libby Perry (Sr., G), Morgan Herrig (Sr., F)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles are hoping a year of experience will help last year’s young squad, as all five starters return from last season. Leading scorer Allie Kutsch averaged 10 points per game and sunk a team-high 33 treys last winter, and she’ll be expected to take another leap forward in her third year as a starter. Morgan Herrig is one of the more unheralded posts in the MVC. At 5-foot-6 she is thrust into the team’s top post position and holds her own by averaging 8.4 points and a team-best 6.4 rebounds per game. Herrig’s toughness motivates her teammates and things could be on the upswing for the Eagles if players like Mary Kate King and Libby Perry continue improving in the backcourt.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Amy Ostwinkle (12th year, 179-78)
Last season — 10-13, 4-10 MVC; lost in regional semifinal to Cedar Rapids Xavier
Key returning players — Jenna Fiedler (Jr., G), Maddy Maahs (Soph., G), Emma Gile (Sr., F), Ashley Costello (Sr., F)
Outlook — This season could be a bit of a transition for the Bobcats, who lost their top two leading scorers from last season in Karlie Fagan (graduated) and Lindsey Eimers (transferred). However, Amy Ostwinkle has been working all offseason to bring these new-look Bobcats around and they will be in the thick of things come regionals, per usual. Jenna Fiedler emerged last season as a strong guard with 6.5 points per game and hit a team-best 29 3-pointers, and she’ll be a key player to watch in taking over in the backcourt. Emma Gile and Ashley Costello will provide senior leadership the post, and Maddy Maahs and Maddie Harris could lend a spark coming off their historic run to the state championship game in volleyball.