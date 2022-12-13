Dubuque Senior is off to a hot start this season, and it’s been recognized.
The Rams clocked in at No. 5 in Class 4A in the Iowa Associated Press’ first boys prep basketball rankings of the season, released Monday.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Dubuque Senior is off to a hot start this season, and it’s been recognized.
The Rams clocked in at No. 5 in Class 4A in the Iowa Associated Press’ first boys prep basketball rankings of the season, released Monday.
Other local programs making the rankings are Cascade at No. 8 in Class 2A and Bellevue at No. 6 in 1A. West Delaware received a vote in 3A and Bellevue Marquette earned five votes in 1A.
The Rams have been a balanced and deep unit through three games so far this season, and have impressed on both ends of the floor. Freshman Tevin Schultz leads Senior with 37 points, while Jacob Williams (35), Walker Tart (32) and Jonathan Wille (30) all have at least 30 points on the season. Hayden Jacobsmeier has 24 points, while Jalen Johnson and Devonta Jackson have 16 points apiece.
Senior has done it on the defensive end, as well. The Rams are allowing only 40.0 points per contest.
Waukee Northwest (4-0) earned the top position in Class 4A, followed by Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3-0), Ankeny Centennial (4-0) and Waukee (4-1) ahead of the Rams.
Cascade (4-0) is on the rebound this season, and the Cougars have been sparked by their offense.
While the defense has held its own, the Cougars are coming through with multiple scorers. Sophomore Jackson Lieurance leads the way with 55 points, while Cooper Hummel has scored 44 points and Cole McDermott is contolling the post with 40 points on the season.
Bellevue (6-0) has designs on a return to the Iowa state tournament, and it all starts with electric senior guard Jensen Wedeking, who leads all of Iowa, regardless of class, with 147 points. Having other options has also boosted the Comets, as guard Hunter Putman has scored 73 points and post Robert Paulsen has added 70 points on the year.
The other No. 1 rankings went to North Polk (3A), Central Lyon (2A) and North Linn (1A).
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.