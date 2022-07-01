FARLEY, Iowa — Sometimes, regardless of the outcome, both teams come away with a positive feeling.
In their last tune-up before postseason play, Western Dubuque and Dyersville Beckman battled to a well-played contest in front of a packed house on the Bobcats’ senior night Friday at Farley Park.
Behind the arm of senior ace Meredith Hoerner and four timely doubles from fellow 12th-graders Gracee Hermsen and Maddie Harris, Western Dubuque won the regular-season finale, 5-1.
Hoerner, appearing inside the circle for the final time as a Bobcat in the regular season, allowed just one run on four hits, while striking out nine.
“It was a special feeling to know that I’ve taken the field with a lot of these girls for a lot of years,” Hoerner said. “We played town ball together, we played travel ball together and now we are on the high school field playing the last game under the lights, so it was really special.”
On a night recognizing WD’s veterans, the Bobcats featured a starting lineup of nine seniors, and Hermsen wasted no time sparking the offense early.
The senior second baseman led off the second with a double to the left centerfield gap and later scored on Eliana Wulfekuhle’s RBI single.
“Just knowing this was my last (regular season) game, I just went out, gave it everything I had, was patient at the plate, and ended up hitting it well,” Hermsen said.
After Harris’ run-scoring double scored Aubiranna Jarding to break 1-1 tie in the fourth, Hermsen replicated her second-inning knock with another leadoff double in the fifth. She later scored on Erica Ernzen’s RBI single to make it 3-1.
Hermsen, who finished 2-for-3, said playing in front of a packed house on senior night motivated the Bobcats.
“With so many seniors on the team, we wanted to get everybody out one last time together,” Hermsen said. “The underclassmen knew their roles tonight, everybody knew their role, so we just came together.”
After a regular season that featured many peaks and valleys, Hoerner feels the defending Iowa Class 4A state champions can again be dangerous in the postseason.
“We just know if we bring our full effort and attitude to the best of our ability, we can beat any team,” Hoerner said. “When we have that strong, united team, we can do whatever we want to do out there.”
Beckman tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth when Lauren Osterhaus led off with a single and later scored on Trista Schmidt’s RBI groundout. The Trailblazers were able to put runners in scoring position in four of the seven innings, but were unable to do any further damage.
But behind a strong effort from Schmidt in the circle, and several key executed bunts that advanced runners on the bases, head coach Amber Boeckenstedt feels, despite the loss, her team can use this a positive heading into the playoffs.
“Our offense, we just didn’t get the timely hits when we needed them,” Boeckenstedt said. “We definitely did a good job of putting runners on base against a good pitcher. We did really well executing our bunts tonight. The girls did a really good job sacrificing themselves and doing their job. It was a really well-played game tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.