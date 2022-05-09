Dubuque Hempstead’s surge to the lead in the Valley Divisional after the Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet was a bit of a surprise.
But, after the performance from Emma Daughetee and her teammates on Monday, the Mustangs are here to stay.
Daughetee earned medalist honors with an 86, leading Hempstead to a team total of 363 for a first-place finish in the second round of the Valley Divisional at Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
“We all played really well,” Daughetee said. “I think the team has been coming together and trying to make good stuff happen. Everyone’s working hard toward the same goal of doing well for the team. We made that No. 1 priority today and at every meet.”
Fellow senior Carleigh Hodgson added an 88 for the Mustangs, while Mia Westland fired a 94 and Sydney Lyon shot a 95. Hempstead now has a two-round total of 745, with Dubuque Senior in second with a 768 heading into the third and final round on Monday at Gates Park Golf Course in Waterloo.
“We played very well as a team,” Hempstead coach Karla Weber said. “I’m very proud of our girls, who are all coming together and playing well as a team. Their hard work is paying off with great scores.”
Daughetee delivered four pars and one birdie to help come in as medalist, and she credits her mood for the strong play.
“It was probably the best mood I’ve been in ever playing golf,” Daughetee said. “I was smiling the whole time, and that mental aspect is a big part of it. If you’re not in a good mood, you’re probably not going to do hoot. I was in a good mood throughout and that really helped. If I had a bad shot, I just scrambled and made it better for a bogey or less on it.”
While the Mustangs appreciate being in front, the players know they have to finish the job with a good round in the finale.
“It’d be really cool to play well next Monday, because no one really expected us to come out in front,” Daughetee said. “It would sort of defy what the expectations are for us. It’d be really awesome since it’s Carleigh and I’s senior years and hopefully we can finish with a really good MVC tournament.”
The Rams are in second place after Paige Lewis and Olivia Duschen led the way on Monday with 92s. Kylie Felderman shot a 98 and Megan Ludovissy added a 101.
Western Dubuque gained 11 strokes on Cedar Falls at the MVC Mississippi Divisional at Pleasant Valley Golf Course in Iowa City.
The Bobcats shot a 361 to the Tigers’ 372, and now the teams are tied atop the leaderboard with 719s heading into the final round on Monday at Gardner Golf Course in Marion.
“There was like a 40 mile per hour wind, so the girls really had to adjust and use clubs up, and that’s something where everyone was in the same boat on every hole,” Bobcats coach Amy Haldeman said. “We’ve been playing in wind all season, and there were some tough pin placements that were ridiculous. The girls just had to adjust and did a great job.”
The Bobcats were in third and also trailed Linn-Mar after the first round, but shot 28 strokes better than the Lions. McKenna Stackis led the balanced Bobcats with an 88. CeCe Ball fired an 89, while Hanna Kluesner swung to a 90 and Addy Jones had a 94.
“McKenna and CeCe led the way,” Haldeman said. “Everyone else was in the 90s, and anytime all of us are in the 80s or 90s we’re pretty happy. I’m just really proud of how the girls came out and figured out how to deal with the conditions. It’s good to get a win like this and be tied with Cedar Falls for next week’s final round.”
Dubuque Wahlert finished fourth on Monday with a 382 and is in fifth place overall with a 776. Katelyn Vaassen led the Golden Eagles with an 88, while Ava Kalb added an 89. Julia Busch shot a 98 and Payton Portzen capped Wahlert’s score with a 107.